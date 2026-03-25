Saida BOJ has reacted to Blessing CEO’s video, in which the latter announced she was down with stage four cancer and put up her properties for auction

In a fierce outburst, Saida BOJ questioned those who believed Blessing CEO was seriously ill

Her remarks sparked a wave of reactions from fans of both celebrities, who shared their opinions online

Self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has reacted to the emotional outburst of her arch-enemy, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

Blessing CEO cried out in an emotional video that she was down with stage four. However, she did not specify if it was cancer.

Reactions as Saida BOJ lashes out at Blessing CEO over cancer scare. Photo credit@blessingceo/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

She also mentioned that she was going to start chemotherapy, which led many to believe she had cancer.

According to Saida BOJ, fans jumped to conclusions simply because Blessing CEO said “stage four.” She questioned whether Blessing CEO ever actually said “cancer” in her video.

Saida BOJ shares more about Blessing CEO.

Saida BOJ added that people should tie Blessing CEO down before her condition reaches stage five, noting that stage four is very serious.

She further commented that stage four could refer to madness or anything else, warning that Blessing CEO should be restrained before it gets out of hand.

Saida BOJ's fans divided over her video about Blessing CEO. Photo credit@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Her remarks triggered reactions from fans. Some criticized Saida BOJ for being insensitive, arguing that she should never wish such a sickness on anyone.

Others defended her, noting that Blessing CEO never mentioned cancer, only stage four, and argued that if the roles were reversed, Blessing CEO might have said even more.

Saida BOJ and Blessing, CEO, have not been on good terms for some time, having clashed numerous times online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Saida BOJ's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Saida BOJ lashing out at Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@celebrity blog 22 shared:

"The beef wey una get never reach like this na."

@ukeme_blessings wrote:

"Una just dey hear dey do emotional dey insult her, If na she, Blessing for talk pass this one, abi no be Blessing again."

@wizzy_money100 said:

"You are a very terrible person; you don't joke with things like these."

@johnjoy295 shared:

"What if she's right?? What if she's truly dying?"

@ iretops12 wrote:

"Make una two settle abeg nothing dey dis life. Madam, calm down, no be like you suppose talk."

@official_sophiaiwundu commented:

"Mk I no lie I no believe her how come the hair wey she claim Dey fall off was blunt like wetin dem cut."

Saida BOJ speaks about men, money.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the lady had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim.

According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng