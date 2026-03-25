Iyabo Ojo has focused on the premiere and launch of her new movie, dubbed The Return of Arinzo

Ahead of the premiere, the Nollywood actress unveiled an important figure who would be the mother of the day at the event

Iyabo Ojo's new post comes following her colleague Biola Adebayo's apology to her over her interview with Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has shared a major announcement about the premiere and launch of her new movie, 'The Return of Arinzo'.

Returning to social media on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Iyabo Ojo unveiled Senator Florence Ita-Giwa as the 'Mother of the Day' for the grand event.

Iyab Ojo unveils Senator Florence Ita-Giwa as the mother of the day for her movie premiere. Credit: iyaboojofespris/biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

A video of the lawmaker speaking highly about Iyabo, as she showed off her premiere package and invitation, was shared online.

"Meet the mother of the day @therealitagiwa," Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption confirming the significant role the lawmaker would play at her premiere.

The Return of Arinzo premiere and launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos. Iyabo Ojo also revealed people would need to buy tickets to attend, with platinum table (6 people) going for as high as N6m.

Iyabo Ojo's new update comes after her colleague and podcast host, Biola Adebayo, tendered an apology over her controversial interview with actor Baba Ijesha.

Iyabo Ojo shares major announcement about her movie premiere. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

” So, I will never enable anybody. The interview was not to exonerate Baba Ijesha, to agree with whatever he was saying or for him to come and claim innocent on my show. And a lot of people are insinuating that the video is to tarnish Iyabo Ojo’s image. I will never do that”, Biola said in the video.

Iyabo, who has since unfollowed Biola on Instagram as of the time this report was published, is yet to respond to her apology video.

The video Iyabo Ojo shared, announcing update about her movie premiere is below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares update about her premiere

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans drummed support for the actress' new movie success. Read the comments below:

formulatorspantry101 said:

"No power can stop Gods grace somebody shout power!!!!!!"

ololade_baloo commented:

"Ori Lizzy tun ti gbona wa, iyabo the return of Arinzo must be sold out 4.5billon bill bill bill."

glamourmimi_official wrote:

"No ticket for p00r man pikin like me."

oppyliteworld reacted:

"Jus curious o ow re some pple monitoring dis page breathing??tnk God am on d winning team.TROA 2billy in cinema."

princess_olajoju reacted:

"Ahhhh ori werey eko matun gbonaaa waa!!! Massive sold out."

aijay_bekee said:

"Glamma Rakeem with Big doings."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following Baba Ijesha's release.

Source: Legit.ng