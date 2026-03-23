A video of Carter Efe’s baby mama, Emmanuella, has surfaced online as she speaks about her struggles while growing up

She stated that she lost her parents and has no siblings. She also shared when she lost each of them

Fans noticed her swollen eyes from crying over her loss and tried to console her as they called on Cater Efe

Emmuella, the baby mama of Nigerian content creator turned streamer, has shared her heartbreaking story about growing up.

In the video making the rounds online, Carter Efe’s baby mama, Emmanuella, lamented about her struggles while growing up, leaving many emotional.

Reactions as Carter Efe’s baby mama emotionally recounts losing parents. Photo credit@_nuella

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she revealed that she lost both parents at a young age and has no siblings.

According to her, she lost her father at the age of five and continued life with her mother until she turned 18, when she also passed away.

Carter Efe's baby mama shares her experience.

Speaking about her experience, Emmanuella noted that people often misunderstand her emotions. She said many assume a woman is crying because of a man, without knowing the deeper pain she may be carrying.

Fans console Carter Efe’s baby mama lover loss of her parents. Photo credit@_nuella

Source: Instagram

Her words:

“You grew up with your mother, and you turned 18 when she died. It is crazy that any time a lady is seen crying, people will think she is crying over a man. Imagine being an only child and losing your dad when you are five years old.”

Fans react to Emmanuella’s story.

Fans observed that her eyes were swollen from crying as she spoke about her loss, and many took to the comment section to console her.

Some expressed sympathy over her situation, while others praised Emmaulella's strength for opening up about such a painful experience. They called on Carter Efe to get back with her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's baby mama's video

Here are the comments below

@seyifunmioloyede6 commented:

"Omoh...... As a guy wey I be, I fit relate shaaa. Na from small, I don't lack motherly love and pman self no send. Like this self both don kpai. E come be l."

@iam_estherberry commented:

"Life of an orphan is not for the faint-hearted, I cry every day of my life knowing I have no parental guidance in this crazy world of ours."

@esther_modella reacted:

"The pain cut too deep."

@babydeejah11 shared:

"Omo only child, no siblings, parent sef con di3, na only God fit comfort her fr, I pray God gives her a husband that will love her like her dad."

@shimah_goodlife1 stated:

"Nobody heals after losing their parents; we just act like we're okay."

@skidohdegreat_ wrote:

"Carter Efe, I give you 24 hours to go back to her now. This one touched me."

Carter Efe's babay mama blasts King Mitchy

Legit.ng had reported that King Mitchy tackled Carter Efe's baby mama, Nuella, after her feud with VDM became messy online.

In posts shared online, the two dragged each other, and Nuella shared their chats as she countered her claims.

Their utterances trended online with many defending Carter Efe's babay mama based on the evidence she shared about the brand influencer.

Source: Legit.ng