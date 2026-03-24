Mc Oluomo has addressed the viral takeover of the NURTW secretariat by his rival, Tajudeen Baruwa

A video showing Baruwa and his supporters invading the secretariat circulated online, with Baruwa speaking to the crowd in the recording

Fans have voiced their support for Mc Oluomo, urging Baruwa to wait until the end of Mc’s four-year tenure

The president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, better known as Mc Oluomo, has released a statement regarding the forceful invasion of the union’s secretariat by a faction led by his rival, Tajudeen Baruwa.

A video of Baruwa’s faction went viral a few hours ago, showing him addressing the crowd and claiming that the court had ruled in his favor over the leadership crisis in the union.

Reactions as Mc Oluomo breaks silence over Baruwa’s forceful takeover of NURTW secretariat. Photo credit@kingmcoluomo/@tajudeenbaruwa

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, Mc Oluomo assured his supporters that he remains the legal leader of the union and urged them to disregard Baruwa’s actions.

According to him, he is not officially involved as a defendant in the legal case or judgment that Baruwa referred to. He added that the judgment Baruwa mentioned has been appealed, and a stay of execution has been duly entered by his faction.

Mc Oluomo assures fans and union members.

Mc Oluomo further stated that he had not engaged with Baruwa because the matter is still before the court and under control.

He reassured union members that he remains the president, unless a court rules otherwise, and urged fans and members to remain calm and peaceful during the ongoing crisis.

Mc Oluomo assures his fans over forceful takeover of the secretariat. Photo credit@kinmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to NURTW crisis.

Reacting to the statement, fans of Mc Oluomo voiced their support and hailed him as the rightful leader of the union. They urged all parties to wait until the end of Mc Oluomo’s four-year tenure.

Earlier, a video circulated online showing Mc Oluomo’s properties being removed and broken during the takeover, prompting widespread reactions from the public.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Mc Olumo's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions as seen below:

@solidkemmy commented:

"Allah is with you all the way, though your enemies and adversaries may be many, Allah will never forsake you. The attacks indicate you’re a great person and you still have much to accomplish."

@expensive_kc13 reacted:

"Ayedade for so many reasons,001 NURTW."

@nottinghano said:

"You will finish your term in office and hand over at the right time, bijahi Rossulullahi S.A.W."

@dankogi1 shared:

"MC Oluomo is idan gangan. Let whoever wants the post of President NURTW till after 4years tenure elapses."

@skindudu14 shared:

"Ride on, 001 Idan. Oluomo the leader."

MC Oluomo's daughter gets engaged on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NURTW president could soon walk his daughter Ayinke down the aisle after her engagement at a lavish birthday party.

On Thursday, May 8, videos from MC Oluomo's daughter's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, emerged online.

A clip captured the moment Oluomo's daughter Ayinke's fiancé popped the question as he went on his knees amid cheers from onlookers.

Source: Legit.ng