Marshall Abubakar has allegedly filed a defamation lawsuit demanding ₦1 billion from Blord, following an online altercation

The lawsuit is centered on claims that Blord publicly referred to the legal practitioner as an “ex-convict”

While digital copies of the suit are making the rounds on social media, both parties have yet to release official statements

A new twist has emerged in the drama between VDM and Blord as the former’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, has reportedly filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against the businessman

The suit is said to be against businessman Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, over an alleged statement that has now become the centre of attention online.

According to documents circulating on social media, the case stems from claims that Blord referred to Abubakar as an “ex-convict.”

VDM’s lawyer files a defamation lawsuit demanding ₦1 billion from Blord, following an online altercation. Photos: VDM/Blord/Marshall Abubakar.

Source: Instagram

While the full context of the statement remains unclear, the alleged remark is said to have prompted the legal action.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Abubakar nor Blord has released a formal statement confirming or denying the development.

There has also been no verified court documentation made publicly available to substantiate the claims.

This silence has left room for speculation, with many waiting for clarity on what truly transpired.

Read the lawsuit here:

Reactions trail VDM's lawyer's lawsuit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@trove4real stated:

"BLord dey laugh and mock am for IG like "see this letter" but wallet go soon dey sing "I don tire" when judgment hit!"

@MObiokoye wrote:

“Abubakar Marshall, lawyer for VeryDarkMan, has filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against Linus Williams ‘BLord’ for allegedly calling him an ‘ex-convict.’ This raises questions about freedom of speech, social media accountability, and the line between personal insult and public defamation. Should online commentary face such heavy penalties, or does this protect reputations from false claims? In a world where viral accusations can ruin careers overnight, how do courts balance truth, opinion, and reputational harm? Is this lawsuit a necessary stand against misinformation—or an overreach that could chill open debate?”

@idris_senator noted:

"Taking legal action here is completely justified. Reputation is everything, especially for a legal professional, and being labeled an “ex-convict” without proof is a serious allegation that can damage both career and credibility. Abubakar Marshall is right to defend his name through the courts it sends a strong message that false or reckless statements won’t go unchecked. Public figures like Linus Williams should understand the weight of their words and the consequences that can follow."

VDM and Blord have been at loggerheads at different times. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

2027 election: VDM makes allegations against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM has stirred fresh political conversations after sharing his thoughts on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s future plans.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the influencer made a bold claim about what he believes could be unfolding behind the scenes.

According to him, the President may not just be focused on the 2027 elections. Speaking in the video, VDM suggested that the current political landscape points to a longer-term ambition.

Source: Legit.ng