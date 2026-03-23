Nollywood actress Peju Johnson addressed the "wrong judgments" being passed on her character by the public

The actress stated that she has not been sexually active since the start of 2026, stating she has no attraction to men or interest in intimacy

Peju traced her current views back to childhood trauma, which she says shaped her deep-seated aversion to men and bedroom activities

Nollywood actress Peju Johnson has spoken out following controversy surrounding her latest film, Right Thing, which premiered on her YouTube channel.

The movie gained attention after a particular scene showing intimacy between her and a co-actor circulated widely online, drawing mixed opinions from viewers.

Amid the discussions, the actress took to Instagram to set the record straight about her personal life.

Peju Johnson says she has not been sexually active since the start of 2026. Photos: Peju Johnson.

Source: Instagram

In her statement, Peju Johnson made it clear that her on-screen performances do not reflect her real-life preferences.

According to her, she is not attracted to men and has no interest in bedroom activities, a fact she says is already known to her close circle.

“I’m not someone who is attracted to men. People who know me well, especially my family, are aware,” she explained.

She also disclosed that since the beginning of 2026, she has not been sexually active, stressing that her choices are personal and should not be judged based on a film role.

The actress went further to reveal that her views on relationships and intimacy were shaped by childhood experiences.

According to her, trauma from her early years played a significant role in how she feels about men and love-making today.

While she did not go into graphic details, she acknowledged that the experience left a lasting impact on her personal life.

Her honesty has added a deeper layer to the conversation, shifting focus from the film to her lived experiences.

Beyond her personal revelation, Peju Johnson also addressed what she described as a recurring issue in the Nigerian film industry.

She criticised the tendency to label successful and attractive actresses as immoral, noting that such assumptions are often unfair.

According to her, being in the spotlight comes with expectations that do not always align with reality.

“There’s this assumption that if you’re successful and in the spotlight, you must be promiscuous. That stereotype needs to stop,” she said.

Peju Johnson shares social media importance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peju had shared the impact of social media on her fashion sense and how it has helped to improve her style.

The movie star, who said she does not repeat the clothes she wears in public, noted that she is a lover of gold jewellery. She spoke to Legit.ng about how she spends a huge amount on her fashion accessories.

Peju says childhood trauma shaped her deep-seated aversion to men and bedroom activities. Photo: Peju Johnson.

Source: Instagram

Peju Johnson speaks on getting married.

Legit.ng had interviewed Peju Johnson, where she opened up about her plans to start a family, which is one of her priorities for 2022 and also listed her expectations from the man of her dreams.

Also giving hints on the kind of man she would love to settle down with, Johnson revealed her heart's desire.

Despite her eagerness to get married, the actress said she can turn down a serious suitor. She gave her reasons:

Source: Legit.ng