Destiny Etiko’s heartfelt birthday message to Apostle Johnson Suleman trended online

The message was shared during a church service where she joined other dignitaries to celebrate the preacher

Fans praised her warm tribute and prayers for the preacher's continued blessings and success

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has captured the hearts of fans after her emotional birthday message to Apostle Johnson Suleman went viral online.

The heartfelt message was shared in a recorded video played during last Sunday’s service at Apostle Suleman’s church, Omega Fire Ministries International, where Destiny Etiko appeared among other dignitaries celebrating the renowned preacher.

Fans react as Destiny Etiko sends birthday wishes to Apostle Johnson Suleman. Credit: Instagram/@destinyetikoofficial, @official_suleman_johnson

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, the actress spoke warmly about the positive impact of Apostle Suleman, especially highlighting the good she has heard about his work abroad and his dedication to helping the needy.

Rounding up her message, Destiny Etiko prayed for the preacher’s continued blessings and prosperity, saying:

"May God Almighty in His infinite mercy continue to bless you as you mark your birthday. May you continue to increase in health, in wealth, in all areas of your life. In the name of Jesus. Amen. Happy blessed birthday to you, sir."

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising the actress for her sincerity and kind words.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress shared lovely pictures she took for Valentine’s Day.

Destiny Etiko, who visited Senator Ita Giwa a few months ago, posted a collage on her Instagram page ahead of the celebration.

In one of the photos, she was seen in a loved-up position with her new man as they held each other in a warm embrace.

The actress wore a red blouse with a matching headtie to mark Valentine’s Day. Her wrapper also had a touch of red.

Her man wore a cap with Niger Delta attire, while the actress ensured his face was not shown.

In the caption of her post, the actress gushed that her Valentine came early and added a flower emoji for her man.

Fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and expressed excitement over the pictures

Some noted that they would start planning for the wedding and asked her to announce the date so they could prepare.

A few others who are single jokingly begged the actress not to pepper them ahead of the lovers’ day celebration.

In a post on his Instagram page, movie producer Stanley Ontop shared a new picture of the alleged couple.

He congratulated them and tagged the two, stating that if the actress did not invite him, the alleged husband would.

He went further to create a hashtag for their wedding and insisted that he must be present on the big day.

Destiny Etiko honours Apostle Johnson Suleman with unexpected birthday note. Credit: @johnson_sulemanofficial

Source: Twitter

Destiny Etiko's birthday message ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gospel_gist_official said:

"I STAND WITH APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN>>>>>>>>>>❤️."

gospel_gist_official said:

"I LOVE THIS>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>❤️."

npsongs said:

"I love my father."

ifeoma_obianochie said:

"Hmm."

perrylove558 said:

"Hmmmm."

ughaeze_joyce said:

"Amen Amen🙏🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️."

maureen.chikodi.18 said:

"Hmmmm ok i."

pearls_effiong said:

gospel_gist_official said:

"Thank you so much."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood. She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng