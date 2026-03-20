Ifeanyi Adefarasin, wife of fiery clergyman Paul Adefarasin, has shared the sad news of her sister’s passing.

In an emotional tribute on her Instagram page, she hinted at what led to her sister’s untimely departure.

Fans joined her in mourning the late sister and shared comforting words with the family.

The family of Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock, has been plunged into mourning following a sad loss.

In an emotional post on social media, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, the husband. of the clergy, shared the news of her elder sister’s passing.

Reactions as Pastor Paul Adefarasin in grief after losing sister-in-law near 60th birthday. Photo credit@ifeanyiadefarasin

Source: Instagram

According to her, her sister Jane passed away just a few weeks before her 60th birthday. She noted that her departure was a hard one for her and the family, as her sister had fought so hard to stay alive.

Sharing more, she called her sister her “fiery Ada,” meaning the first daughter of the family. Pastor Ifeanyi described Jane as a cheerleader full of strength, love, and kindness.

She added that Jane was gracious, generous, and selfless to a fault.

Pastor Ifeanyi on the cause of her sister’s demise

Giving a hint about what led to the tragic loss, she said her sister fought hard, and those around her also fought for her, suggesting that Jane may have been ill before her passing.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin's wife grieves after losing sister. Photo credit@ifeanyiadefarasin

Source: Instagram

She added that the family did all they could, standing in faith and holding onto hope, but heaven ultimately gained her.

Ifeanyi Adefarasin thanks her sister.

Appreciating her sister, Pastor Ifeanyi stated that she was thankful for everything Jane had done for the family.

According to her, Jane made numerous sacrifices, yet it came naturally to her. She added that she would miss her sister more than words could express.

Here is the Instagram post of Ifeanyi Adefarasin below:

What fans said about Adefarasin's sad news

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the cleric. Here are comments below:

@rosalynvow shared:

"Oh nooo. Dear Pastor Ifeanyi, may the LORD comfort your dear mom and your entire family. May He give you all the strength to bear this great loss."

@ibquake stated:

"Oh my! I’m so sorry! I pray God comforts you and yours, may her soul rest peacefully."

@adenike_ali wrote:

"Oh noooo, so sorry Ma’am. May the Lord comfort you and your family at this difficult time. May she rest well at the bossom of our Lord."

@ronkeadesokan said:

"May the lord comfort you ma and your family in Jesus precious name."

@mojibadeshow commented:

"I'm so sorry and I pray that the Holy Spirit comforts you and the whole family."

@ayoajhelen reacted:

"My deepest condolences to you and your entire family. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Lady explains what Pastor Adefarasin was brandishing

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady weighed in on the saga between Pastor Adefarasin and a content creator who was recording a video of him on traffic.

The pastor was accused of brandishing a firearm at the content creator, an allegation he has denied during a sermon in his church.

In a video she posted, the Nigerian lady explained that what people saw in the video was not a gun but a shock device.

Source: Legit.ng