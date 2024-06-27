The beautiful wedding of actress Sharon Ooja was a display of timeless fashion as celebrities turned up in their numbers

Different styles dominated the exquisite ceremony which had Bisola Aiyeola as the chief bridesmaid

Other celebs whose fashion game turned heads include Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Beverly Osu, among others

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, is holding her traditional wedding today, June 27, and her family, friends, and colleagues put up a remarkable fashion display.

Beverly Osu, Ini Dinma-Okojie, and other celebs storm Sharon Ooja's wedding in beautiful styles. Image credit: @beverly_osu, @inidinmaokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The dominant colours of the aseobi were green and gold and the ladies were on point with their outstanding styles.

Some of the celebs who attended the event were Bisola Aiyeola, Jemima Osunde, and Nancy Isime, among many others. They left some fashion inspiration for their fans who drooled over them.

1. Bisola rocks raunchy dress

Aside from having an amiable personality, actress Bisola Aiyeola, also knows how to give some fashion goals.

At Sharon's wedding, she wore a green and gold dress that exposed the upper parts of her bosoms. The green fabric had a gleaming gold design which gave her a luxurious look.

She rocked a gold 'gele' and jewelleries that gave her a party vibe and got the commendation of her colleagues and fans.

2. Ini Dima-Okojie slays in dazzling attire

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie left no crumbs as she ate her style for the celebrity wedding. She wore an off-shoulder blouse and a long skirt that looked gorgeous on her.

Her gold 'gele' complemented her green attire and she combined it with silver earrings and a necklace. She is not a fan of heavy makeup and decided to keep it mild.

According to her, she and her colleagues would shut down the wedding of Sharon because she is loved.

3. Jemima Osunde looks exquisite in gorgeous dress

Actress Jemima Osunde was at her best as she rocked a magnificent outfit that had her fans mesmerised.

She looked excited as she wore as she showed by stylish gold 'gele' that showed that she did not come to play at Sharon's traditional wedding.

Her classy portable handbag, earrings, and necklace were not dramatic and it gave her a perfect vibe for the lovely occasion.

4. Nancy Isime slays in beautiful outfit

Looking good comes easy for actress Nancy Isime and delivered once again at Sharon's wedding with her stunning outfit.

Her one-hand attire exposed her chest and shoulders and she blended it with a gold 'gele'. She wears her smile graciously and it was evident at Sharon's wedding.

The movie is not just an actress, she is a presenter who has made a name for herself in the industry. Her acting prowess has also endeared her to her fans.

5. Beverly Osu looks alluring in breathtaking dress

Movie star, Beverly Osu, looked excited as she slayed effortlessly in her asoebi dress. Her corset outfit was a display of style and elegance and she combined it with a glamorous 'gele' and luxurious jewelleries.

She displayed some dance moves as she flaunted her attire in a video alongside Nancy Isime and Ini Dinma-Okojie.

Aside from being an interesting role interpreter, Beverely loves to show off some swags regularly and Sharon's wedding was a perfect place for her.

She flaunted different angles of her attire in the video as she prepared to storm the wedding venue.

Jemima Osunde looks captivating in bridal dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jemima and Adesua Etomi got their fans mesmerised as they slayed in bridal dresses.

Both of them wore different styles as they showcased the angles of the dress by the fashion designer.

At intervals, they gushed at each other, Jemima would smile and stir at Adesua who could not hold back her laughter.

Source: Legit.ng