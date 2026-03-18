A UK-based woman has recounted her decision to return to Nigeria and then back to the United Kingdom after some months

The mother, who shared her experiences online, explained that her decision was influenced by her children's struggles with their health in Nigeria

Although her children, who are British-born, had adapted somewhat to life in Nigeria, she felt it was necessary to bring them back to the UK because they fell sick so often in Nigeria

A Nigerian mother based in the United Kingdom shared an emotional story after relocating to Nigeria and later returning to Britain after only a few months.

Her decision, she explained, was caused by a combination of serious concerns, particularly surrounding her children's health.

UK-based mother moves family to Nigeria, returns months later and explains why. Photo credit: @Onyii Eke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UK-based woman shares her relocation journey

The woman, known on TikTok as @Onyii Eke, recounted how her initial move was driven by the pressures of raising her children abroad without adequate support.

She had found the experience overwhelming and believed life in Nigeria would offer a stronger support system, family connection, and a more fulfilling environment.

According to her, she had a great sense of belonging and comfort back home, where she felt valued and supported by her family.

Despite this, the reality of daily life in Nigeria had presented unexpected challenges.

Her children, who were born in the UK, reportedly struggled with frequent health issues during their stay.

She recalled that they had fallen ill repeatedly over several months, which caused her increasing worry.

While she acknowledged that her children had adapted culturally, understanding their heritage and embracing local food and language, their recurring illnesses overshadowed these positives.

She noted that, although she personally preferred life in Nigeria, her responsibility as a parent required her to focus on her children’s safety and access to reliable healthcare.

The availability of emergency medical services in the UK played a crucial role in her decision to return, as she felt more assured knowing help could be accessed at any hour.

Woman who returned to Nigeria flies back to UK as children battle health challenges. Photo credit: @Onyii Eke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She confessed that her return to the UK did not bring her happiness, but she accepted it as necessary.

She also noted that family expectations and her marital situation also influenced her final decision.

While she continued to hold Nigeria in high regard, she expressed concern over issues that affected everyday living, particularly in healthcare.

In her words:

"So, I moved from the UK to Nigeria and I moved back to the UK. And this is my story, you asked for it. Here it is. As you can see, I'm not happy. I'm sad, sad, sad, but it's okay. So, why did I leave the UK? Now, before I tell you this story, promise that you will not be rude or stupid in the comment section because if you are, I will block you. Because this is why I don't share my family on here. Anyway, I left because of my mental health. Those of you that are in the UK understand, especially if you are a mom. I'm a mom of two. I don't share my kids, but I'm a mom of two. So, due to the mental health, not being able to cope alone, not having help, not being able to do it all myself, I had to leave because I know life is better in Nigeria.

"Some of you might not get it because your life back home is nonsense. I'm sorry to say, but it's the truth, so you will not get it. So, you'll leave awful comments for me, and I delete them or hide them. I get it, but for me, life is gorgeous. I'm loved at home. I'm from a gorgeous family, so it's better for me back home than here. So, I'm not happy to be back here, but I have no choice. Why? Because I'm married, so I do what my husband wants and my family wants. So, my kids were always sick in Nigeria. There was malaria. There was a lot that I got so scared because it's not just my life now. I will happily be there and sick, and they will take care of me. If I die, I die, but when it comes to other people's life in your hands, you have no choice than to receive sense. So, I told myself, anyhow, just as I'm happy here, I'm at peace here, let me put them first. Let me take them back to where I know I can call (Accident and Emergency) A&E at 2 am, 4 am, and they will come and pick the kids to the hospital.

"After five months of back-to-back sickness, despite the good past, the amazing past, Nigeria is amazing, but because of these one or two things, I had to give up and bring them back here because they are British born. They are literally British, even though they understand Igbo, they eat Igbo food, they do all that, they know their identity, and they learnt a huge lot back in Nigeria, but I have to bring them until our government decides to receive sense, I have no choice. But left for me, I will not be here anyway. That's not even the worrying part. I have more, but let me just end it here because I have a bad headache. See you in the next video. Bye."

Reactions as UK-based woman shares relocation experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@FASHION DESIGNER IN ABUJA said:

"I pray Life becomes more easier for you this time Amen."

@EmpressOlu said:

"Weldone for the bravery and selflessness. I am still here cos of my children but I go home 3 to 4 times a year cos I feel healthier and happier in Nigeria but the children are only happy to come on holiday so I bring them once in a while."

@Ekum said:

"Awwww Weldone mama you made the right decision. Thank God you can always visits as often as you want."

@Marni added:

"You are brave, strong and courageous girl. No one understands you better than you, do what is right for you, your kids and your family. A bit of selfish selfcare never hurt anyone. You can't pour from an empty glass. You matter girl. Much love always."

See the post below:

UK woman moves back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman shared her experience working in the health sector in the UK after she left her job.

She explained what she experienced that made her quit the role and move back to her country, Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng