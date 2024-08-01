Actress Bisola Aiyeola has addressed the claim that she was engaged after a fan made the observation

In a video she posted on Instagram, the beautiful mother of one said she does not smell any engagement

She also used the opportunity to promote her business and asked her fans to engage on the page and patronise her

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has reacted to the claim by a fan that she was engaged and revealed that it was not true.

In her usual cheerful manner, she told the fan that she should only be smelling how to patronise her business.

Bisola Aiyeola looks classy in her outfits. Image credit: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

She also shared her business page Instagram handle and asked her fans to get engaged there and buy her products.

The role interpreter rocked her natural face and classy hair as she spoke on her Instagram page. Her reaction to the engagement impressed many and they shared their thoughts about it.

Bisola is one hardworking lady who has ventured into different sectors and has made an impact in them. In 2008, she participated in the Project Fame music competition. She was among the housemates for the second edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2017.

Besides, she is a presenter and has also done well for herself in the Nigerian film industry.

Watch her video below:

Reactions to Bisola's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bisola's video below:

@iambangalee:

"You are so talented. Entertainer Toh Bad."

@ogxmdi:

"You and Falz should play twins sometimes."

@iamempadedotun:

"I love your energy Bisola, such an entertainer per excellence!"

@i_am_youjew:

"It’s the accent switch to Bridgerton for me."

@raquellyesi_official:

"With your Bridgeton accent, I will come to Nigeria for the second time and @_engraxiia_ and I will purchase and model for you.@iambisola but the ring go soon come."

@bolajiogunmola:

"You don’t have to smell it, it is here already."

@eriata_ese:

"Abeg make una buy brown girl magic Abeg."

@theahudacity:

"Is it just me or does someone else smell a new @disney Cruella movie character."

