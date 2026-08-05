Nigeria fails to enter Africa's top 10 strongest passports despite recent travel agreements

Seychelles and Mauritius dominate the rankings, with South Africa leading mainland Africa

Passport strength reflects diplomatic influence, impacting Nigerians' global travel opportunities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has once again failed to make the list of Africa's 10 strongest passports despite recent efforts to expand visa-free and visa-on-arrival access for its citizens.

The latest 2026 global passport rankings show that while Nigeria has secured additional travel agreements with some countries, its passport still falls short of those offering the greatest international mobility on the continent.

A new list reveals Africa's 10 strongest passports; Nigeria is missing. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Passport strength is determined by the number of destinations citizens can enter without obtaining a visa before departure. It is widely regarded as a measure of a country's diplomatic influence, international partnerships and ease of global travel.

As many African countries continue to negotiate stronger bilateral agreements, island nations Seychelles and Mauritius have maintained their dominance, while South Africa remains the strongest passport among mainland African countries.

Here are Africa's 10 most powerful passports in 2026.

1. Seychelles leads Africa again

Seychelles retained its position as Africa's strongest passport, ranking 23rd globally.

Its citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 155 destinations, making it the continent's most powerful travel document. Although the country climbed a few places in the global rankings, its travel access remained unchanged from the previous year.

2. Mauritius keeps second position

Mauritius remained Africa's second-strongest passport, ranking 26th globally.

Passport holders can travel to 148 destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand. The country's political stability, strong economy and active diplomacy continue to support its global mobility.

3. South Africa tops mainland Africa

South Africa maintained its status as the strongest passport on mainland Africa.

Ranked 49th globally, South Africans can access 101 destinations without a prior visa, reflecting the country's broad diplomatic and economic relationships.

4. Botswana continues strong performance

Botswana ranked 61st worldwide with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 81 destinations.

Its reputation for political stability and sound governance continues to strengthen its international standing.

5. Namibia remains among Africa's best

Namibia secured the 65th position globally.

Its passport offers access to 74 destinations, supported by the country's growing tourism industry and expanding diplomatic partnerships.

6. Lesotho punches above its weight

Despite its relatively small economy, Lesotho ranked 66th globally.

Citizens can travel to 73 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, outperforming many larger African nations.

7. Morocco expands global reach

Morocco shared 67th place in the global rankings.

Moroccan passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 71 destinations, reflecting years of expanding diplomatic and trade relations.

8. Eswatini matches Morocco

Eswatini also ranked 67th globally with access to 71 destinations.

Regional cooperation and longstanding diplomatic ties continue to support the kingdom's strong passport performance.

9. Kenya Strengthens Travel Freedom

Kenya ranked 68th worldwide.

Its passport allows access to 70 destinations, benefiting from deeper regional integration and growing international partnerships.

10. Malawi Completes the Top 10

Malawi rounded out Africa's strongest passports and ranked 68th globally.

Malawian citizens can travel to 70 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure, highlighting the country's steady diplomatic engagement.

Why Nigeria is still missing

Although Nigeria has recently expanded visa-free access through bilateral agreements with several countries, its passport still trails many of its African peers in global mobility.

More African countries' passports gain more visa-free access, while Nigeria misses out. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Twitter

Travel experts note that passport strength depends not only on the number of visa-free destinations but also on sustained diplomatic engagement, reciprocal travel agreements and international confidence in a country's travel documents.

For millions of Nigerians, obtaining visas for many popular destinations remains a significant hurdle, leaving the country's passport outside Africa's top 10 strongest in 2026 despite recent improvements in travel access.

10 African countries with highest visa-free access

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest ranking of African passports for intra-continental travel revealed Seychelles at the top, with visa-free access to over 35 countries.

This significant finding underscores the importance of regional integration as nations strive to bolster free movement for their citizens amidst evolving diplomatic landscapes.

Source: Legit.ng