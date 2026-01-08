The Starboy didn't just announce a run for office; he unveiled the Wizkid Political Party (WPP)

Surrounded by family and friends, the singer teased his supporters with a glimpse into a future

Nigerian music icon Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, globally known as Wizkid, has sent social media into a fresh wave of debate after a new video showed him making a bold announcement about his political future.

In the clip, which surfaced online on January 8, 2025, the “Essence” hitmaker declared that he intends to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The video dropped just hours after he became the first African artist to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify, a milestone celebrated across the continent.

Wizkid didn't just announce a run for office; he unveiled the Wizkid Political Party (WPP). Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

What caught many people off guard was not just the declaration itself, but the fact that Wizkid also announced his own political party.

He said his movement would not fall under existing Nigerian parties such as the APC, PDP or Labour Party.

Instead, he introduced a new platform called the Wizkid Political Party, which he shortened to WPP.

In the video, filmed during a light-hearted moment with friends and family, the singer said:

“Wizkid political party. WPP. I am running for presidency in the year 20…”

He ended the sentence playfully without revealing the specific election year, leaving the clip open to interpretation.

Wizkid gets inducted into Lagos Motor Boat Club

Legit.ng recalls that the singer was recently inducted as an honorary member of the prestigious Lagos Motor Boat Club in Lagos, following his performance at the club’s New Year’s Eve gala.

The singer was presented with a certificate and club hat by the club’s Commodore during a ceremony that was captured in images from the event.

The honour aligns Wizkid with prominent members, including Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and Ogiame Atuwatse, the Olu of Warri, merging his international celebrity with local prestige.

The Lagos Motor Boat Club, founded in 1950 as an exclusive haven for boat lovers, has grown into a meeting place for wealthy Nigerians, royals, and business leaders. The club is known for its boat races and private social events attended by people of influence.

Club officials described the event as a celebration of cultural and social synergy, positioning the singer as a bridge between global entertainment and Nigeria’s elite social networks.

Watch the video here:

Wizkid hit 10 billion streams on Spotify on January 8, 2026. Photo: @wizkidayo/IG.

Olamide declares Wizkid the greatest after Fela

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rap icon Olamide Adedeji declared Wizkid the greatest Afrobeats artist ever after Fela Kuti during a viral press conference clip from Toronto, Canada.

Baddo praised Wizkid's global impact, consistency, and role in evolving Afrobeats, saying Wizkid's influence goes beyond hit songs to cultural moments and boundary-breaking achievements.

The comment sparked intense debates online as fans and netizens reacted, with some hailing Olamide's humility for not naming himself and others urging artists to stop comparisons because none of them sing like Fela.

