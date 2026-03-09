Nollywood star Chinedu Ikedieze, 'Aki', recently made waves over a viral picture of him with Seyi Tinubu

The photo captured the actor and the president's son shaking hands with others sighted in the background

The picture has also sparked bold speculations about Aki's support for Tinubu's re-election on social media

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki' recently shared a picture of him with Seyi Tinubu, the president's son on his Facebook page.

The image, which surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 8, 2026, showed Aki shaking hands with the president's son, who sported a fez cap.

While no details about their meeting have emerged, some netizens have boldly speculated that Aki might be on his way to becoming a part of the City Boy Movement, Seyi's youth initiative backing President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recall that popular figures like Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie, and other notable faces in the entertainment industry have publicly announced their support for Tinubu's re-election by identifying with his support groups.

It is, however, uncertain if the viral picture is real or edited.

The screenshot of the viral picture of Aki with Seyi Tinubu shared on the actor's Facebook page is below:

Reactions as Aki meets Seyi Tinubu

Reacting, some netizens criticised the actor and shared bold speculations about the rare meeting.

i_am_agbeke said:

"See as our legend and meme king put hand for back for Seyii."

Hmp2million commented:

"See Aki wey Seyi grow up dey watch for Tv na him Dey put hand for back use shake Seyi wey he senior."

EngrChibuikem12 reacted:

"Tinubu go win in SE if ADC betrays Obi choosing Atiku over him in southern turn Voter apathy go plenty,and this city boys and some people go collect money ,money go pour o and no obi even as VP,his career is gone If ADC betrays him,he should leave them to their fate."

_deraemma said:

"You no fit see pawpaw for this kind settings."

Vvictress said:

"What if the Igbo influencers or celebrities post pictures showing involvement but still vote for Peter Obi? Is that possible? I want to believe they’re only doing all this for show and won’t actually vote for these guys."

chizobasamuelO1 said:

"Lol...oh na Aki wan join?"

CenteEngr said:

"So if any celebrity’s by chance meet Seyi Tinunbu for occasion and they shake, the person automatically becomes a city boy? This is big 2026, you should stop thinking like a baby. Even babies won’t think like this again."

E-Money gifts Aki SUV

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire businessman E-Money gifted Aki a new car.

E-Money surprised the comic actor with a brand new Ford SUV at his party on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

During an address at his birthday party, E-Money, who was standing beside his elder brother, singer KCee, recounted the active role Aki played during his wedding in 2007. He revealed the Nollywood star stood by him and his wife from the beginning to the end of the event. According to E-Money, the car gift was a token to appreciate Aki.

