Veteran Yoruba actor and broadcaster Timithy Agboola, popularly known as “Ereke Ni Shop,” has passed away after a prolonged illness

The respected entertainer reportedly died at a private hospital in Lagos, with colleagues and fans already paying emotional tributes

His death has sparked fresh reflections on his long career in Yoruba theatre, broadcasting, and cultural advocacy

Popular Yoruba actor, broadcaster and comedian, Timithy Agboola, widely known as “Ereke Ni Shop,” has died after a prolonged illness.

The veteran entertainer reportedly passed away at a private hospital in Lagos. News of his death was made public on Thursday through an Instagram post by Olori Productions.

Yoruba film industry in shock as Timithy “Ereke Ni Shop” Agboola dies. Credit: @olori.productions

Source: Facebook

Following the announcement, colleagues and fans took to social media to mourn the beloved comic actor, who was widely admired for his contributions to Yoruba theatre, broadcasting and comedy.

In an emotional tribute, a fellow broadcaster described Agboola as a mentor and respected figure in the industry.

“May the soul of our boss rest in peace Par Timothy Agboola ‘Ereke ni Shop’. Baba oloye Repete… A broadcaster, actor, comedian,” the tribute read. “May God Almighty give you eternal rest. Ereke ni shop sun re.”

Agboola traced his ancestral roots to Olorunsogo village near Ifewara in Osun State.

He began his early education at L.E.A Primary School in Olorunsogo before proceeding to Government Secondary Technical School in Mashi, Katsina State, where he also learned skills in the printing trade.

His journey into the performing arts started in the 1970s when he joined the Babamogba Theatre Group in Zaria.

After returning to his hometown of Ilesa in 1979, he joined the Lolly Funky Theatre Group and later established his own theatre troupe.

Beyond acting, Agboola also played significant roles in the broadcasting and entertainment community.

He served as the first executive chairman of the Mushin chapter of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners and later became the national treasurer of Federation of Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria.

In 2013, he further developed his broadcasting career at the National Broadcasting Academy, where he served as the first quarter governor in the presentation department.

Outside the entertainment industry, the late actor was known for his commitment to community development and cultural preservation.

In 2017, he collaborated with other Ijesa indigenes in Lagos to establish a cultural association aimed at promoting unity and preserving Ijesa heritage, serving as its pioneer president.

Agboola was also a member of Egbe Bobakeye Okunrin Adimula Ijesa and the Ijesa Indigenes Home and Abroad Group (G-20).

In recognition of his contributions to culture and entertainment, the broadcaster was named cultural ambassador of Iwude Ijesa last year.

His death marks the end of an era for many fans of Yoruba comedy and theatre who grew up watching his performances.

See the announcement below:

Fans mourn actor Timothy ‘Ereke Ni Shop’

Tributes poured in as fans remembered him for the laughter and cultural pride he brought to audiences over the decades.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

biolyn_events said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

yeyeabimbolalasore said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 we grow up in Ijeshaland to enjoy him as a very popular jester."

shiloh_hair_port_inc said:

"Rest in power 🙏🏾 🕊 💔."

beyondgiftstore said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

motunrayo_onike1123 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

bukky.alaga said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

sur_feeyah said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute to late mom

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be

Source: Legit.ng