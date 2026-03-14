Three doctors suspended over the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s son are challenging the decision, claiming an unfair hearing and procedural bias

The doctors demand their indictment be set aside and a public apology for alleged damage to their reputations

The case has sparked controversy over the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel’s handling and the broader implications for medical practice in Nigeria

Three doctors indicted over the tragic death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s son have called for the dismissal of the charges against them, alleging that the investigation was unfair and their professional reputations have been irreparably damaged.

Speaking to Punch on condition of anonymity, the doctors accused the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel of prejudging the case and misapplying the Code of Medical Ethics.

Suspended doctors break silence on Chimamanda Adichie’s son’s death, claim they were treated unfairly. Credit: @chimamandaadiche

Source: Instagram

They demanded an immediate public apology and the reversal of their suspension.

The panel, established by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, suspended Dr Tunde Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital; Dr Titus Ogundare, an anesthesiologist at the same hospital; and Dr Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Officer at Atlantis Pediatric Hospital.

The suspension followed findings of medical negligence in the treatment of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, who died on January 7, 2026, after a brief illness.

The panel said the doctors would remain barred from practising medicine in Nigeria until their cases are heard by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal. It also noted a prima facie case of professional misconduct against 10 other doctors who had contact with the patient, while eight were cleared.

One of the indicted doctors told Saturday PUNCH that the panel incorrectly cited Rule 49(c) of the Code of Medical Ethics against them. He explained that he had only been invited to give an expert opinion on a Saturday and that Nkanu was not his private patient.

He also criticised the panel for denying the doctors the opportunity to cross-examine the complainant, while allowing her legal counsel to question them. He further questioned why the panel made its findings public before formally notifying the affected doctors.

Another doctor accused the panel of bias, alleging that the doctor who performed the lumbar puncture, believed to have triggered complications leading to Nkanu’s death, was not indicted.

She described the process as a “witch-hunt” aimed at giving the impression that action was being taken.

The doctors warned that such perceived injustices could undermine public trust in Nigeria’s healthcare system and discourage medical professionals from performing their duties. They called for the immediate reversal of the indictment and for their names to be cleared publicly.

Doctors at center of Chimamanda Adichie’s son’s death controversy demand justice. Credit: @chimamandaachichie

Source: Instagram

Fuji star Shanko Rasheed loses son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji musician Shanko Rasheed, born Atanda Adekunle Rasheed, shared heartbreaking news about the loss of his son.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 27, to announce the passing of his child, Alhamdulilahi Jamaldeen Emrys Atanda JNR.

In the emotional post, he poured out his pain in words that touched many of his followers.

Source: Legit.ng