A medical investigation panel suspends three doctors, including Euracare’s Medical Director, after reviewing evidence linked to the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege in Lagos

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had earlier alleged medical negligence, stating that her son developed severe complications after sedation during procedures at Euracare Hospital

The panel also finds a preliminary case against 10 other doctors, while clearing eight, following a detailed review of affidavits and sworn oral depositions

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has suspended three doctors, including the Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, over the death of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 21‑month‑old son, Nkanu Adichie‑Esege, in January.

The suspension follows a thorough investigation into the tragic incident that claimed the young boy's life on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that Chimamanda Adichie, in a statement released on Saturday, January 10, recounted how her son’s illness began as what seemed to be a common cold but later developed into a severe infection. He was taken to Euracare Hospital in Lagos for an MRI scan and the insertion of a central line.

During the procedures, he was sedated with propofol but was allegedly not properly monitored, which led to complications including seizures, loss of responsiveness, and eventually cardiac arrest.

She stated that her son would still be alive if not for what happened at the hospital on January 6.

Panel's findings on Chimamanda Adichie’s son’s death

After reviewing the case, the panel suspended Dr Tunde Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare, alongside Dr Titus Ogundare, the anaesthesiologist at Euracare, and Dr Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Officer at Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The three doctors are barred from practising medicine in Nigeria until their cases are determined by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

According to Channels TV, the panel said the action followed findings of medical negligence during the child’s treatment.

They also found a preliminary case of professional misconduct against ten other doctors.

Those named include Dr Adeseye Akinsete, Dr Chidinma Ohagwu, Dr Anthony Ajeh, Dr Amarachi Bayo, Dr Nkechi Peji, Dr Olaoye Oludare, Dr Agaja Oyinkansola, Dr Patricia Akintan, Dr Babatunde Bamgboye, and Dr Raji Faidat. These doctors will face further disciplinary processes to determine their professional standing.

At the same time, eight other doctors who were investigated were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The panel explained that its decisions came after examining complaints against all 21 doctors involved, reviewing their counter‑affidavits, and listening to their oral depositions under oath.

The investigation was concluded during the panel’s 25th session, which took place in Abuja on February 17 and 18, 2026. The outcome marks a significant step in addressing the allegations of negligence surrounding the tragic death of Chimamanda’s son.

