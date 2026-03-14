Izzy Ogbeide opened up about her traumatic experience of being trafficked from Benin City to Italy and forced into "night hustling"

She alleged that some churches and pastors were aware of the situation and still collected tithes from the girls’ earnings

Her revelations shed light on the harsh realities trafficked Nigerian girls face abroad and the lack of support they received

Social media personality, Izzy Ogbeide, has shared her painful experience of being trafficked from Benin City to Italy, revealing how some religious leaders allegedly took advantage of girls who were forced into "night hustling".

Ogbeide, a survivor of human "smuggling", said many young Nigerian girls who were taken to Italy were pushed into "night hustling" by traffickers.

The untold story of Izzy Ogbeide’s Italy ordeal. Credit: @izzyogbeide

Source: Instagram

According to her, the situation was widely known in the communities where they lived, but very little help came from people who could have supported them.

She claimed that some black-owned churches and pastors were aware of the girls’ situation but did not intervene. Instead, she said many of the girls were still expected to pay tithes and offerings to the churches with the money they earned on the streets.

“Pastors made us pay tithe with our hustle money,” she said, explaining that the same churches the girls turned to for spiritual guidance often accepted their money without questioning how it was made.

Ogbeide also spoke about the difficult conditions trafficked girls faced while working under their traffickers, often referred to as “madams.” She said the girls were discouraged from taking HIV tests and were left to deal with health risks on their own.

“The only organisation that reached out to us was the Red Cross, which provided condoms,” she said, noting that humanitarian groups were sometimes the only source of support.

She further revealed that pregnancies among trafficked girls were often handled forcibly by traffickers.

According to her, some girls were made to take drugs to terminate pregnancies, while others allegedly underwent invasive procedures that left them unable to have children in the future.

Ogbeide criticised the lack of intervention from religious institutions, saying many church leaders did not acknowledge the situation as human "smuggling".

“Churches never rescued a girl,” she said. “They don’t even see it as human elicited because even pastors and their wives have girls that pay them.”

Watch her speak below:

Izzy Ogbeide's confession trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_nnma said:

"I watched this and I pray she heals from this honestly 😢🚶‍♀️ Oloture is not just a movie( is the reality of so many girls).🚶‍♀️"

vieve_livinganddesigns said:

"I shame for some women in this comment section, even men could sympathise with her. All the negativity comments are from women. Tufia!"

hawttcoco__ said:

"I watched her story and seeing her tell it and having a supportive partner she has a good man."

ewurumblessingndidiamaka said:

"She learnt from it and became a better person, wish her all the best."

the.weavesbar

"It’s disappointing to see some of the things being said here. Many of these girls were trafficked at a very young age. They didn’t know what they were being taken into. Traffickers lied to their families with promises of a better life, but once they arrived, everything changed. Their means of communication were taken, and they were cut off from everyone they knew. So how can you sit here and blame them? Most of these girls were children naive and vulnerable, victims of deception and exploitation. Before judging, remember that many people have no idea what some young girls have been forced to survive."

lilyrosecowries said:

"Once them mention religion some of una brain go just off and stop working."

amakasregister said:

"Typical humans: always blaming others for their own mistakes."

thrift_nighty.more_1

"I watched and honestly.. Na God go p*nish people weh dey tr*ffic little girl honestly , this trauma go hard to heal from honestly."

d.r_collectives said:

"Other religion no exist - why you dey wait on church before?"

ricaregie said:

"Always blaming churches for everything, did you consult the church before you went on the journey?"

carly4sandy said:

"Why is this not going viral evil bloggers? If na nonsense talk na, all of una go don report am like a million times😏."

pmg_standard1 said:

"Incase you be newcomer here, I repeat! Incase you be newcomer here, just jejely respect yourself make you view and pass. No come dey advice us for here! If not, we go remind you of where you dey😂 Thank you."

the_balanced_journey_ said:

"Girl, you need to publish a documentary about this."

Izzy Ogbeide’s shocking journey from Benin to Italy. Credit: @izzyogbeide

Source: Instagram

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to Doris Ogala's video, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng