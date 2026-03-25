Students have expressed discontent and financial strain after Modibbo Adama University raised hostel fees fourfold

Many students have reported emotional and parental tensions caused by the sudden, unexplained accommodation cost increases

Despite paying higher fees, students allege they have been unable to access hostels, and the university has yet to explain

Yola, Adamawa state -Students of Modibbo Adama University, Yola, have expressed strong concern over the sharp increase in hostel accommodation fees for the new academic session.

Students at MAU Yola cry out as hostel fees jump from ₦15,000 to ₦60,000 without any improvements. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

According to the students, the accommodation fee was increased from N15,000 to N60,090, while the number of students per room remains the same. They say no improvements have been made to the hostels to justify the new amount.

Many students described the increase as excessive and insensitive to their financial situation. Some also said the sudden hike has caused tension between them and their parents, who initially refused to believe the new fee was real.

What students are requesting regarding the fee hike

A student, identified simply as Gloria, told Legit.ng that the increase has affected her financially, emotionally, psychologically, and physically. She explained that as a final-year student with many financial responsibilities, the new accommodation fee is overwhelming and even higher than her school fees.

Her words:

"As it stands, I have to look for a loan from friends to pay for the accommodation because I hustle to pay my fees. I would like the school to kindly review the amount, as it's affecting us."

Another student, who preferred anonymity, also shared her plight:

"I had issues with my parents because of this increase; they said I was lying and wanted to extort money from them. How could my accommodation fee be higher than my school fees? My dad told me to use my upkeep money and complete the hostel fees, because he doesn't have money. It has affected me financially and emotionally."

"I have paid the 60,000 for the accommodation, and until now, the hostel has not been released to us. One issue I'm having is that we don't know the reason for the increase; the school didn't release any circular to notify us of it, and the hostels are still not renovated, and the number of students per room is still the same."

"In my opinion, the school should tell us why it has increased the amount from 15,000 to 60,000. We need to know the reasons, and they should review it for us to be able to concentrate on our studies."

MAU Yola hostel fee quadruples, leaving students financially drained and emotionally affected. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

How fee hike is affecting students

A third student, who said the fee hike has left her emotionally and financially strained, explained that paying ₦60,000 for accommodation alongside N40,000 school fees is extremely difficult.

"Even when I suffered and paid the money, the hostel is still closed. I still pay money for my parents' house and come to school every day."

Students are now calling on the university management to explain the reason behind the increase and review the fee to make it more affordable.

Another student added:

"We need an explanation from the school on why the amount was increased. We are blindfolded because nothing has changed in the hostel, even when we paid the new amount. The school should update us and review the amount."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reached out to the school for a response, but the institution has not replied at the time of filing this report.

UI student discloses on-campus hostel fee

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan freshman studying MBBS shared how much he paid for on-campus accommodation.

The student, Ogundepo Promise, revealed that all on-campus halls cost as low as N60,000, while private off-campus hostels could reach N700,000 depending on comfort and preference. His room accommodates four students with shared toilets and wardrobes.

Source: Legit.ng