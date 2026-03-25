Senegal players are sharing a defiant message to CAF after they were stripped of the AFCON 2025 title

Each player had received a “Champions of Africa” portrait from the team captain ahead of their March friendlies

CAF had reversed the AFCON final results, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title

Senegal has responded in its own way after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.

Rather than stay quiet, the players have chosen a symbolic show of unity, insisting they still see themselves as champions.

Senegal players are asserting their belief as champions despite CAF’s controversial decision to strip them of the AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the controversy began when CAF ruled that Senegal forfeited the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The decision changed the result from Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time win to a 3-0 victory for Morocco, handing the hosts their long-awaited continental title.

Despite the ruling, the mood inside the Senegal camp suggests the story is far from over.

CAF decision sparks outrage

The AFCON final in Rabat had already been tense before it took a dramatic turn.

Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco. The game was paused for about 15 minutes before play resumed.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal went on to score in extra time through Pape Gueye, seemingly sealing their second AFCON title.

However, CAF later ruled that Senegal’s walk-off protest violated tournament regulations.

As noted on CAF's official website, under Articles 82 and 84, any team that leaves the field without permission is considered to have forfeited the match.

That interpretation led to the final being officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco.

The decision has drawn criticism across African football, with many questioning both the timing and the handling of the situation.

Senegal players send message to CAF

Senegal’s reaction has not been through statements or protests but through symbolism.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has gifted his teammates a "Champion of Africa" portrait after CAF's controversial verdict. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As the players gathered for upcoming international friendlies, Captain Kalidou Koulibaly presented his teammates with personalised portraits labelled "African Champions."

The gesture carried a clear message. Within the squad, nothing has changed.

The players still believe that they earned the title on the pitch, and an administrative decision cannot take it away.

It also reflects the bond within the team. Rather than dwell on the ruling, the players have chosen to reinforce their identity and confidence ahead of their next matches against Peru and Gambia.

Senegal heading to CAS

The dispute is now moving beyond Africa as Senegal’s football federation has confirmed plans to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

An appeal could reopen the case and potentially review the circumstances surrounding the final.

Meanwhile, CAF has already updated its official records, listing Morocco as champions, Senegal as runners-up, and Nigeria in third place.

The situation has also caught the attention of Senegal’s government, which has called for an independent investigation into the matter, raising concerns about transparency and governance within African football.

Senegal star sends message to CAF’

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye has made headlines after offering to return his 2025 AFCON medal in a bid to ease tensions between Senegal and Morocco.

Gueye, speaking after Everton’s 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, expressed his frustration but also his willingness to act diplomatically.

Source: Legit.ng