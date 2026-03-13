Etinosa Idemudia said she received a life-changing call from her mother and uncle, revealing that a Nigerian billionaire who saw her birthday pictures is her father

The actress expressed disbelief and joy over the unexpected discovery, saying she feels like she is still dreaming about the reunion

Fans flooded her social media with mixed reactions, from congratulatory messages to questions about DNA confirmation and how the reunion happened

Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and social media influencer Etinosa Idemudia has revealed that she recently reconnected with her biological father, a wealthy Nigerian businessman, after years of not knowing him.

According to the actress, the emotional discovery happened shortly after her birthday, when her mother and uncle informed her that a popular billionaire had reached out after seeing her birthday photos and noticing a striking resemblance.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia reunites with long-lost billionaire father who recognised her from social media birthday photographs. Photo: etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

At first, the family assumed the man recognised her from television, but after several conversations and tracing of family roots, it was confirmed that he was indeed her father.

Etinosa Idemudia explained that the news left her overwhelmed, as she never imagined such a twist in her life.

She narrated that she could hardly believe the development, stating that it felt like a dream.

Sharing the emotional story through her Instagram page, actress Etinosa Idemudia wrote:

“Guys! The craziest thing happened to me yesterday. I got a call from my mother and one of my uncles that apparently, a popular Billionaire in this country saw my birthday pictures and reached out to my uncle that I look familiar. At first they thought he knows me from TV but after the back and forths they traced my origin to him that he is my father. No jokes I honestly don't know how to feel right now. I feel like I'm still dreaming. I am the daughter of a Billionaire. Jesus!! Thank God for social media. I have found my roots and I will be unveiling more soon... I am the daughter of a Billionaire. Jesus!!”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Etinosa Idemudia's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@honey.doll05 said:

"Just like that??? No DNA?? Secondly did your mum lose count or memory of who your biological father is????"

@tmsqueenempire commented:

"Baba Rex fit no like this ur good news 😂😂😂😂😂😂 congratulations anyways u look beautiful."

@queen_elizabeth1505 wrote:

"The return of the lost princess part one 😂😍."

@loveth_vincent02 reacted:

"Gods of our land come oh, we've found our missing princess 😂."

@excelbridals_and_more said:

"More good news to come...💃 birthday blessings loading ❤️❤️."

@monarchs_glam commented:

"The daughter of a billionaire, with a billionaire body and smile 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍."

Actress Etinosa Idemudia shares emotional story of how birthday photos on social media led to an unexpected reunion with her billionaire dad. Photo: etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Etinosa previously slammed Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Etinosa Idemudia criticised Senator Ned Nwoko over his public remarks about his wife, Regina Daniels, at an Abuja event.

The senator had discussed his marriage to Regina while addressing attendees, making allegations about her past behaviour at a hotel.

Etinosa hit back at the lawmaker for repeatedly bringing Regina into public conversations during a time when Nigeria faces serious national issues.

Source: Legit.ng