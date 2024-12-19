Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has joined the club of newlywed couples by getting married to her Caucasian partner

Following her recent announcement of her Caucasian partner, the movie star shared pictures of their civil wedding

Etinosa Idemudia shared the wonderful news about her relationship status in a surprise Instagram story post, revealing that she has officially tied the knot

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has remarried, this time to her Caucasian lover.

The single mother of one who declared a few days ago that she had given love another opportunity has married her white partner.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia legally ties the knot. Credit: @etinosaoffical

Source: Instagram

She posted a picture of herself and her spouse during their civil wedding ceremony at Ikoyi Registry in Lagos on her Instagram account.

The duo was seen kissing in the picture. Etinosa gave God the credit for making it happen in her caption.

Etinosa raved about her garment, saying it was the ideal dress for the ideal day, and posted pictures from her wedding on her Instagram page.

“Perfect Dress for a Perfect Day”.

See her post below:

See pictures from her civil wedding:

Fans and celebrities celebrate actress Etinosa Idemudia

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

victoria_apple_:

"The best choice ever."

fashion_baby.03:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM 🔥 WHY THE GUY WAN VANISH FROM VIDEO ?"

ezinne.zee:

"Okay! Congratulations to her. Me sef wey never marry before I never find one. This one don marry, divorce and marrying another."

amanda_eze01:

"If you didn’t find love this 2024 just forget it."

osarugweizi:

Congratulations on your wedding day ❤️ that your oyebo man fine oh 😂

debizistoresandevents:

As @babarex0 never talk anything, I never believe say you marry. Maybe na feem

divine_obialor:

"I’m happy for her jare cuz what Nigerian men will use your eyes to see ehn…"

Etinosa speaks about motherhood

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had opened up about her journey to motherhood and acting career.

Etinosa noted that her career has been made life better when she had some up and down in her personal life.

She also noted that when roles were not coming for her, she created roles for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng