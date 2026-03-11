Adeyemi Kafayat, wife of Fuji singer Shanko Rasheed, shared a painful account of her marriage and the death of their son Jamal, revealing what happened at the hospital after the tragic loss

The grieving mother claimed the singer accused her of causing their son’s death and said hospital staff had to hide her as tensions rose during the emotional moment

Kafayat also alleged that Rasheed always abused her and their children and later took custody of their remaining kids, leaving her distressed, as she said she had not seen them for eight days

Adeyemi Kafayat, wife of Nigerian Fuji musician Atanda Adekunle Rasheed, popularly known as Shanko Rasheed, has spoken out about the painful loss of their son Jamal and the troubles in her marriage.

The heartbreaking incident happened on February 27 when the Fuji singer announced on Instagram that his first son had passed away, describing the tragedy as something no parent should ever face.

Legit.ng reported days back that Kafayat opened up about the circumstances that led to her son's demise, accusing Shanko Rasheed of abandoning her after an accident that left her unable to walk, taking money meant for rent, and leaving the family in hardship, which she said had worsened Jamal’s health.

Shanko Rasheed's wife narrates hospital ordeal

In a recent interview with Nollywood actress Biola Bayo on her Talk to B show on YouTube, Kafayat revealed that her husband accused her of being responsible for their son’s death.

She explained that Rasheed stormed the hospital where Jamal died and began chasing her, insisting she had killed the boy.

According to her, people intervened, and the doctor had to hide her for safety.

“When my son died, I called him. I didn’t even know my son had died. He came and started chasing me around, claiming that I was responsible. People stood up for me, and the doctor hid me somewhere. I couldn’t have killed my son.”

Custody battle and missing children

Kafayat further disclosed that Rasheed took away their remaining children, including her two-year-old child, after Jamal’s death.

She expressed worry that the singer has no stable home and does not know how to raise children properly, stating that Shanko usually beats them all, including the little one, whenever he comes home.

She said she has not seen her kids for eight days and does not know where they have been taken.

“He took my remaining two kids away. Someone who knows nothing about raising children. He would smoke even in the presence of his children. I would be the one to take my kids off his premises. He beats all my children, including the little one.

He is homeless, and he sleeps anywhere. I have not seen my children in eight days. I don’t know where he has taken them to, including my two‑year‑old child.”

Allegations of abuse against singer Shanko Rasheed

The grieving mother recounted years of alleged abuse, saying Rasheed often beat her and their late son.

She revealed that she lost a pregnancy due to stress and violence during their relationship.

“He was the one who disvirgined me. A baby died inside me because of the stress and violence I went through during pregnancy. One day, he beat Jamal, and it was too much. I regret marrying Rasheed. I loved him despite being poor at the time, and I was warned not to marry him but I never listened.”

Struggles with rent and medical care

Kafayat narrated how the family once slept in a church after Rasheed failed to renew their rent. She said Jamal’s health worsened due to stress, and she had to beg for medical help.

She alleged that when she informed Rasheed about their son’s illness, he refused to come, saying he needed to fix his car instead.

“My son was gradually leaving at that time. He said he couldn’t come because he needed to fix his car. That I should help him raise one hundred and sixty thousand. I did all I could, but the boy still died at the hospital.”

Watch the full video of Fuji singer Shanko Rasheed's wife Adeyemi Kafayat about her son's death below:

