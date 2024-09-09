Actress Beverly Osu has spoken up about her friendship with her colleague Sharon Ooja

Speaking about how close they are, Beverly Osu says she sees Sharon Ooja as her mediator with God

The actress also spoke about her marriage plans while sending a message to her future husband

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu has named Sharon Ooja among friends in her inner circle.

Beverly Osu, who was a guest on HipTV and spoke about Sharon, revealed they shared a close bond. She sees her colleague as her mediator to God.

Beverly Osu describes Sharon Ooja as her mediator to God. Credit: @beverlyosu @sharoonooja

“Sharon is my ticket to heaven, she’s my mediator to God”- Beverly Osu said in the video.

Aside from Sharon, Beverly also named Nancy Isime and Oprah among some of her close friends.

She added that she was not a social media person, and people wouldn't get to know who her friends were through her online presence.

Beverly Osu's marriage plans

Beverly also disclosed that she doesn't have plans to settle down yet, suggesting that she has no man in her life. "I am in a relationship with Jesus," she said.

However, she stressed that any man who would marry her has bagged something great.

Watch the video of Beverly Osu speaking about Sharon Ooja below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently shared a video of Sharon Ooja testifying about her husband in church.

Netizens react to Beverly Osu's comment about Sharon Ooja

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

the_cathyy:

"There’s no single scandal about Sharon on the internet.a friend that loves God wholeheartedly na this kind friend me I want."

___olufela:

"Have friends that will push you to God sha …. It’s very important."

toromade_t:

"How I wish it works like that sha. But we get you. She’s your real guy.👏 sha work out your own salvation with fear and trembling."

official_raraavis:

"Make I shar no find Sharon for heaven cos e no go funny."

the_cathyy:

"Friends that challenge you to love God."

hawttcocoglam:

"Sharon is such a sweet person and her relationship with God is beautiful."

tessytth:

"Salvation is a personal race nne."

