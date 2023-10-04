Big Brother Africa's star Beverly Osu reveals how life has been for her since featuring as a video vixen years ago

In a podcast with Tea with Tay, the actress said she was still a student when she appeared for the first time in Ice Prince's video 'Oleku'

She also spoke about growing up in a broken home and how her mother supported her to participate in Big Brother Africa

Big Brother Africa star Beverly Osu has made some alarming revelations about her upbringing. She spoke about the fact of being the first official video vixen in Nigeria.

In a new Tea with Tay podcast episode, she recounted how she went for the reality TV show with immense support from her mum.

BBAfrica star Beverly Osu speaks on career Photo Credit @beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

Beverly Osu reveals why haters started calling her Oleku girl

The actress said her appearance in the Ice Prince's music video 'Oleku' earned her a new name, which became quite popular with her haters.

Beverly noted that she was still a student when the video was released and became very popular because of the music video.

Netizens react to BBA Beverly Osu's claim of being the first video vixen

Fans have reacted to the statement made by Beverly Osu that she is the first video vixen in Nigeria. Legit.ng captured some of the responses.

Beverly Osu shuns online marketers who tag her to bleaching cream

Legit.ng has earlier written that the Big Brother Africa housemate Beverly Osu had shunned some online marketers who ordered her to their bleaching creams.

She sent a note to them that she was not interested in using their products because she was comfortable with her skin colour.

The reality show star told them she prefers to use shea butter and coconut oil, which she does not have to put in the freezer.

Source: Legit.ng