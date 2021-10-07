Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s official photographer, Fortune, has finally been laid to rest

Videos of Fortune’s burial made the rounds online and fans raised questions over Davido’s absence at the gathering

The photographer, Fortune, reportedly died on September 21 by drowning just before a photo session

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, has finally been buried about a month after his demise.

The celebrity photographer passed on sometime on September 21 after he was said to have drowned at a location.

Fortune has now been buried amidst tears in Yaba, Lagos. Videos of his burial made the rounds on the internet on October 6, 2021.

Davido's photographer Fortune buried in Lagos. Photo: @goldmynetv

In the trending videos, a small crowd gathered to witness Fortune’s lying in state as he casket was carried into the cemetery.

A preacher and other people who appeared to be the deceased’s loved ones and family members gathered as Fortune was described as a good man who lived a great life.

See the clips below:

Social media users react

After videos of Fortune’s burial went viral on the internet, it was followed by mixed reactions by social media users. While some people continued to mourn the photographer’s demise, others spoke on Davido’s noticeable absence from the gathering.

Legit.ng has gathered some comments below:

Glitzrare:

“May his soul rest in peace. But why are people around davido dying like this .”

Isieleeleanya:

“Where is Davido.”

Akibujoyfulamizz:

“May his sol rest in peace .”

Adedamolaoflagos:

“Davido needs to spiritual.. why all this on him alone. This is not ordinary.”

Zuma_idris:

“Omo this life na nothing .”

Omo_baba_typist:

“May untimely death not be our portion, may we not die when our glory is about to shine.”

Benjaminegerega:

“The whole crew needs serious deliverance sha.”

So sad.

Davido’s lawyer speaks on Fortune’s death

Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, took to social media to react to the death of the singer’s official photographer, Fortune.

It was gathered that the young man died by drowning while trying to get a perfect angle at a weird spot for his photos.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Bobo noted that Fortune was regarded as their friend, brother and personal photographer.

According to him, Fortune would literally put his life at risk just to get a perfect shot. He even mentioned remembering different occasions when they warned him not to climb dangerous places while carrying out his job.

