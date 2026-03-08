The actress firmly halted the interview after being introduced as "Ukeriya Anunobi Eku," insisting on the correct pronunciation of her first name

She demanded to be addressed as "Apostle Dr. Eucharia Anunobi," clarifying that her PhD was a product of rigorous academic labour

The 60-year-old preacher emphasized that her degree from Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International was earned through hard work

A clip from an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast has been making the rounds online after Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi stopped the conversation to address how she was introduced.

During the discussion, the host mistakenly referred to her as “Ukeriya Anunobi Eku.”

The actress, who recently got into controversy, immediately interjected to correct the pronunciation and the way her credentials were presented.

Eucharia Anunobi halts the interview after being introduced as Ukeriya Anunobi Eku. Photos: Eucharia Anunobi/Ezugwu Chukwudi.

Source: Instagram

In a calm but firm tone, Anunobi explained that her proper name is Eucharia Anunobi, and she prefers to be addressed by her full title.

She insisted on “Apostle Dr. Eucharia Anunobi,” making it clear that the academic and spiritual titles were not honorary labels but achievements she worked hard to earn.

While clarifying the issue, the actress explained that her doctorate was obtained through academic study and dedication.

According to her, the qualification came from Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International.

Anunobi emphasised that the degree was not given as a ceremonial recognition but the result of deliberate effort.

For her, the moment was not simply about a title but about acknowledging the journey behind it.

She explained that every part of the name she uses today reflects her personal growth, faith, and years of discipline.

The correction briefly paused the conversation, but it also became the highlight of the episode once the clip reached social media.

Long before she transitioned into ministry, Eucharia Anunobi was already a household name in the Nigerian film industry.

Over the years, she appeared in more than 300 Nollywood productions, building a reputation as one of the most recognisable faces on Nigerian screens.

Her acting career brought her fame across Africa, especially during the golden era of Nollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

However, personal challenges later pushed her toward a different path.

Following difficult moments in her private life, the actress embraced evangelism and gradually became known as a preacher.

Today, she balances ministry work with occasional appearances in the media and public discussions.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Eucaharia Anunobi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dhavennaji shared:

"Nigerians and lofty titles. Na only her get PHD? No disrespect to her and her achievements, but I clearly don't get it. A simple correction would've sufficed!!!!"

@lydiaonxx wrote:

"This is a skill every woman needs to learn, clearing people and their careless mistakes once it happens to set the tone, boundary and expectations clear. Don’t let subtle disrespect slide ever."

@AimThaMachine_ stated:

"Lol this woman has been in movie for a long time that she cannot dissociate herself from her characters. She has built her whole life around her character persona and it suits her the way she brags"

Eucharia Anunobi demands to be addressed as "Apostle Dr. Eucharia Anunobi," clarifying that her PhD was a product of rigorous academic labour. Photos: Eucharia Anunobi.

Source: Instagram

Eucharia Anunobi advises couple facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

Source: Legit.ng