Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi: Full List of All 51 Oonis of Ile-Ife in History
- The Ooni of Ile-Ife stands as the spiritual leader of the Yoruba people, with a lineage that stretches back centuries
- From Oduduwa, the revered founder, to the present Ooni, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the throne has remained a symbol of tradition and unity
- This full list of all 51 Ooni captures the rich history and enduring legacy of Ile-Ife’s royal institution
The Ooni of Ile-Ife is the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, regarded as the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.
The throne is one of the most respected in Yoruba culture, symbolising leadership, heritage, and continuity.
Below is the complete list of all 51 Ooni who have ruled Ile-Ife from the time of Oduduwa to the present Ooni, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.
The first Ooni of Ile-Ife: Oduduwa
The history of the Ooni begins with Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people.
He is widely celebrated as the founder of the dynasty and the first Ooni of Ile-Ife.
Full list of all 51 Ooni of Ile-Ife
1. Oduduwa
2. Osangangan Obamakin
3. Ogun
4. Obalufono Gbogbodirin
5. Obalufon Alayemore
6. Oranmiyan
7. Ayetise
8. Lajamisan
9. Lajodoogun
10. Lafogido
11. Odidimode Rogbeesin
12. Aworokolokin
13. Ekun
14. Ajimuda
15. Gboonijio
16. Okanlajosin
17. Adegbalu
18. Osinkola
19. Ogboruu
20. Giesi
21. Luwoo (female Ooni)
22. Lumobi
23. Agbedegbede
24. Ojelokunbirin
25. Lagunja
26. Larunnka
27. Ademilu
28. Omogbogbo
29. Ajila-Oorun
30. Adejinle
31. Olojo
32. Okiti
33. Lugbade
34. Aribiwoso
35. Osinlade
36. Adagba
37. Ojigidiri
38. Akinmoyero (1770–1800)
39. Gbanlare (1800–1823)
40. Gbegbaaje (1823–1835)
41. Wunmonije (1835–1839)
42. Adegunle Adewela (1839–1849)
43. Degbinsokun (1849–1878)
44. Orarigba (1878–1880)
45. Derin Ologbenla – He was a powerful warrior! (1880–1894)
46. Adelekan (Olubuse I) (1894–1910)
47. Adekola (1910)
48. Ademiluyi (Ajagun) (1910–1930)
49. Adesoji Aderemi (1930–1980) – Minister without portfolio from 1951 to 1955. He was the first indigenous governor of Western Nigeria.
50. Okunade Sijuwade (1980–2015)
51. Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II (2015–present)
The present Ooni: Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II
Since 2015, the throne has been occupied by Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who continues to uphold the traditions of Ile-Ife while promoting unity and cultural pride among the Yoruba people.
The Ooni of Ile-Ife remains a central figure in Yoruba history and culture. From Oduduwa to Ojaja II, the lineage of 51 Ooni reflects centuries of leadership, resilience, and heritage.
This throne is not only a symbol of tradition but also a living institution that continues to shape Yoruba identity today.
