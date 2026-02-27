The Ooni of Ile-Ife stands as the spiritual leader of the Yoruba people, with a lineage that stretches back centuries

From Oduduwa, the revered founder, to the present Ooni, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the throne has remained a symbol of tradition and unity

This full list of all 51 Ooni captures the rich history and enduring legacy of Ile-Ife’s royal institution

The Ooni of Ile-Ife is the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, regarded as the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

The throne is one of the most respected in Yoruba culture, symbolising leadership, heritage, and continuity.

Below is the complete list of all 51 Ooni who have ruled Ile-Ife from the time of Oduduwa to the present Ooni, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The first Ooni of Ile-Ife: Oduduwa

The history of the Ooni begins with Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people.

He is widely celebrated as the founder of the dynasty and the first Ooni of Ile-Ife.

Full list of all 51 Ooni of Ile-Ife

1. Oduduwa

2. Osangangan Obamakin

3. Ogun

4. Obalufono Gbogbodirin

5. Obalufon Alayemore

6. Oranmiyan

7. Ayetise

8. Lajamisan

9. Lajodoogun

10. Lafogido

11. Odidimode Rogbeesin

12. Aworokolokin

13. Ekun

14. Ajimuda

15. Gboonijio

16. Okanlajosin

17. Adegbalu

18. Osinkola

19. Ogboruu

20. Giesi

21. Luwoo (female Ooni)

22. Lumobi

23. Agbedegbede

24. Ojelokunbirin

25. Lagunja

26. Larunnka

27. Ademilu

28. Omogbogbo

29. Ajila-Oorun

30. Adejinle

31. Olojo

32. Okiti

33. Lugbade

34. Aribiwoso

35. Osinlade

36. Adagba

37. Ojigidiri

38. Akinmoyero (1770–1800)

39. Gbanlare (1800–1823)

40. Gbegbaaje (1823–1835)

41. Wunmonije (1835–1839)

42. Adegunle Adewela (1839–1849)

43. Degbinsokun (1849–1878)

44. Orarigba (1878–1880)

45. Derin Ologbenla – He was a powerful warrior! (1880–1894)

46. Adelekan (Olubuse I) (1894–1910)

47. Adekola (1910)

48. Ademiluyi (Ajagun) (1910–1930)

49. Adesoji Aderemi (1930–1980) – Minister without portfolio from 1951 to 1955. He was the first indigenous governor of Western Nigeria.

50. Okunade Sijuwade (1980–2015)

51. Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II (2015–present)

The present Ooni: Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

Since 2015, the throne has been occupied by Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who continues to uphold the traditions of Ile-Ife while promoting unity and cultural pride among the Yoruba people.

The Ooni of Ile-Ife remains a central figure in Yoruba history and culture. From Oduduwa to Ojaja II, the lineage of 51 Ooni reflects centuries of leadership, resilience, and heritage.

This throne is not only a symbol of tradition but also a living institution that continues to shape Yoruba identity today.

