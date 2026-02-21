The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has officially unveiled OJAJA Soft Drinks, a new Nigerian beverage brand he said is built entirely on locally sourced natural ingredients

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has officially launched OJAJA Soft Drinks in Nigeria, presenting it as a healthier alternative to imported sodas.

He revealed that the mission of the unveiling is to promote self-sufficiency, encourage the use of local ingredients, and reduce dependence on foreign products.

Ooni of Ife unveils OJAJA Soft Drinks brand, says it promotes African self-reliance and reduces dependence on imported beverages. Photo credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The monarch explained that the brand was created to support African innovation and provide consumers with beverages that are both nutritious and culturally rooted.

His vision is to build a product that reflects African excellence and ingenuity while offering authentic taste with fewer artificial additives.

According to him, OJAJA Soft Drinks is designed to stand as proof that Africa can deliver world-class products defined by quality and innovation.

"It has always been my dream to build a powerful brand born from the soul of Africa, one that rises from our continent to command a confident place on the global stage."

Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has launched OJAJA Soft Drinks, a homegrown Nigerian beverage brand he claimed to be built on local ingredients. Photo credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The monarch further explained that the drinks embody heritage, values, and a commitment to self-reliance, serving as both refreshment and a symbol of cultural renewal.

He noted that the brand’s uniqueness lies in its use of wholesome local content, carefully sourced natural ingredients, and authentic African flavours.

"OJAJA Soft Drinks embody our heritage, our values, and our commitment to self-reliance, standing not only as a source of refreshment but as a symbol of cultural renewal and African economic transformation."

He said that the initiative aims to set a benchmark in nutrition, integrity, and responsible production while empowering farmers and drawing from fertile lands.

The Ooni of Ife called on youth, entrepreneurs, and investors to support indigenous innovation and help advance African enterprise.

"Today, we launch more than a drink; we ignite a movement. We call on youth, entrepreneurs, investors, and global partners to champion indigenous innovation and African enterprise."

Read the full post of the Ooni of Ife below:

Netizens react to Ooni of Ife's new business venture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@MrRadnah said:

"Wow, this king is the most industrious and business oriented king have ever seen since my existence. What a great height."

@lanre_koleosho commented:

"Congratulations Kabiyesi. May Eledumare continue to bless you for all your efforts on land. The next thing is to find a way to prevent counterfeiting."

@simply_lanre wrote:

"Congratulations, Kabiyesi! This is a significant investment that will add value to the people and the economy."

@iamthepreence reacted:

"Kudos to you Kabiesi Tia. Please ensure you secure the authenticity by installing a barcode on each drink and also educate the populace the use of it and how to report the fakeness."

@NaijaGistRoom said:

"Beautifully said. A vision like this is how Africa claims its rightful place on the global stage."

Source: Legit.ng