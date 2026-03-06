Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni stopped Israeli Ambassador Michael Freeman from responding during a live interview, insisting he needed to finish his points first

The journalist raised questions about Israel's historical actions and Gaza casualties before cutting off the ambassador's attempt to reply

The confrontation has divided Nigerians online, with some praising Oseni's assertiveness, while others criticised his approach as overly aggressive and disrespectful

Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni sparked buzz after he sharply stopped Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, from interrupting him during a live interview on Friday, March 6.

The exchange happened as Oseni pressed the diplomat on Israel’s role in Gaza and the West Bank, insisting on being allowed to finish his points before hearing a response.

The moment quickly trended online, with Nigerians reacting strongly to the anchor’s firm stance.

Rufai Oseni laid out his arguments by citing historical incidents and recent conflicts, saying that Israel had denied casualty figures in Gaza before later accepting them.

He referenced investigations into alleged crimes by the Israeli army, and also pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in Israel’s policies, especially in relation to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The journalist continued by stressing that Israel initially dismissed Gaza’s death toll figures before later acknowledging them, while noting that the Israeli army had faced several investigations.

When Ambassador Freeman tried to cut in, Oseni firmly stopped him.

“Let me finish. Do not interrupt me, Ambassador. Let me finish, alright?"

The fiery moment has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions across social media.

Nigerians react to Rufai Oseni's action

@apapaparrot said:

"We've been big fan to Rufai, but this approach for the noble Journalistic Ethics, it's blatantly wrong, speaking like you already nurse bad-blooded anger before the interview. Too bad."

@ashagangali commented:

"I'm confused is this an interview or a parliament deposition, overdo don enter, calm down Bros with your 3rd party assertions."

@kennyisoiza wrote:

"Rufai I like him but he's becoming too aggressive…."

@inumidun_ reacted:

"Why can't he just have a proper conversation without trying to be aggressive or rude… is that the basic importance of journalism to just always shut People up disrespectfully."

@YayaOseni said:

"It is becoming of JUNKnalist @ruffydfire, His employer should caution ⚠️ him."

@OziokoGerald1 wrote:

"Doesn't that tell you that he's a good journalist? A journalist doesn't look at face but extraction of facts."

