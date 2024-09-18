Nigerian multi-talented content creator Samuel Animashaun Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, added another year on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Shaggi took to social media to share that he would usually not post about his birthday, but this year was different

He penned an emotional, lengthy note where he stated reasons why he would celebrate God giving him another year to live

Nigerian comic actor and content creator Samuel Perry, widely known as Broda Shaggi, created a buzz on social media after posting about his birthday.

The 31-year-old public figure stated in his post that birthdays were usually not his thing. However, this year was different.

Why Broda Shaggi is celebrating his birthday

Sharing his reason for celebrating, the actor noted that his life was almost cut short recently but God showed him mercy and spared him.

Shaggi wrote:

"Birthdays are usually not my thing. Infact I switch off my phone on these days cos I dislike receiving birthday calls and wishes. Only those who are close to me knows Shaggi is not Samuel but that ain’t a discussion for today lol. But this particular birthday is different cos the gift of life was almost taken from me recently but God showed himself and gave me another chance."

Shaggi noted that he was happy and grateful to be seeing another year. He continued:

"Infact this photoshoot was done last night lol. Today, I’m happy, I’m grateful, I’m honored cos I know some birthday mates who aren’t here to celebrate theirs. I’m no different from them but God has spared me for a reason I’m sure."

Watch the clip here:

Shaggi also released a classic birthday tune to commemorate his birthday, which he invited his fans and well-wishers to download to honour him.

Fans celebrate Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@josh2funny:

"This music is a classic! It’s going to play forever ❤️ Happy Birthday bro."

@k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday Shaggy. Best wishes for this special day of yours."

@officialosas:

"Happy birthday Shaaaaaagi 💐💐💐🙏🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 blessings always."

@ckay_yo:

"Happy birthday broski! 🎂🩶✨."

@janemena:

"Happy birthday our Boss shaggi. God’s love, blessings and protection now and always, Amenn."

@iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday my bruva from another murva ❤️❤️."

@skukipeeshaun:

"Multi talented! Happy birthday brother!!!! God bless you abundantly in this new chapter of your life!!! 🙏💯."

