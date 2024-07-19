BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor has made a reappearance on social media streets with a set of new photos

The reality show star put her body on display in pink swimsuit photos on her official Instagram page

Dorathy’s post sparked an online discussion with some netizens dragging her for wearing little clothes

BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor is back in the news after her new photos drew the attention of netizens.

The reality show star, who has maintained her drama-free status for a while, appears to have stepped on some toes after she bared more skin than usual in a series of swimsuit photos.

On her official Instagram page, Dorathy rocked a pink one-piece swimsuit while doing sultry poses on a white background.

The reality show star complemented her outfit with simple makeup and jewellery as her black hair flowed around her shoulders. See the photos below:

Netizens react to Dorathy’s photos

It did not take long for Dorathy’s swimsuit photos to make the rounds online and it attracted an array of interesting comments from netizens. Some of them bashed the reality star for exposing parts of her body.

Read what they had to say below:

Preetty_bee_:

“Dem girls don teach this girl bad things. She used to be a good girl before but she too don dey go vacation dey carry sugar daddy. It is well.”

ifedioraamara:

“Full option babe.”

Marybakes_:

“Normally Dorathy is a very fine girl She is hard working and minds her business .”

Damilolaaaaaaaaa:

“Only a wise person will know the picture is only for her targeted audience, However you now decide to decipher do is left to you If it’s makes her confident, yes it’s Hawttt I can’t lie summer body.”

Successfulbbanks01:

“CHubby girls = Full meal .”

Kodac_kemz:

“But why is she sharing this to the public? Is it for advice or for what?”

juliet_omaa:

“Wetin be this ?.”

celebrity_soja:

“This one sef go dey find better husband but you Dey share your half nakId pictures,wetin she no fit do for front of her parents .”

Kalisto_karl:

“If e didn’t Dey then e didn’t Dey for real .”

Ngjoyespecial:

“I don’t know why a grownup lady will just wake up one day and decide to show the world what should be kept private.”

