Doris Ogala has continued to drag Tonto Dikeh after their fallout as she made new allegations against her

In a viral video, she mentioned the amount of money she claimed was sent to give Tonto over a video she allegedly used to blackmail Pastor Fatoyinbo

Fans were taken aback after hearing what the actress said about her former best friend, as some cautioned her

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala appears not ready to stop dragging her former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, who recently became born again.

In a viral video, she shared some of the things she alleged the actress did before she became born again and how she was involved.

According to her, Tonto Dikeh allegedly blackmailed Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the General Overseer of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

She claimed that Tonto Dikeh allegedly had a bedroom affair with the cleric and recorded it, which was later used against him.

Ogala added that she was the one Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly gave N10 million to deliver to Tonto to allegedly keep her quiet.

Doris Ogala shares more about Tonto Dikeh

Sharing more, Ogala said her friendship with Tonto ended about three to four years ago, but the actress has not stopped speaking about her. She alleged that Tonto has been gossiping about her within her church circle while her fans have been urging her to keep quiet.

Ogala added that because fans have been trolling her, she will continue to speak about Tonto Dikeh and share what she claims to know about her past.

Doris Ogala’s online outburst

Recall that Ogala has been on constant rants online, even after losing her Instagram page because of her dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor over their alleged failed affair.

She also presented an alleged baby mama of the cleric to make accusations against him and even claimed she had given birth when she was arrested. However, she did not disclose the father of the alleged baby online.

Here is Doris Ogala’s Instagram video below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video

Fans shared their observations about the video made by the actress. They spoke on how Totno Dikeh has confessed to all her bad deeds and and concluded that it was better for Ogala to give her lif to Christ too. Here are comments below:

@the_main_man001 commented:

"Young people should start training their aunties o, it seems some of these aunties parents are dead."

@ayomide_103180 reacted:

"Dem go soon do you Halima no worry."

@mdpeoplesdoctor wrote:

"This is witch craft…. Jezzz. This babe has given her life to Christ. Please do same."

@geminikiing1 shared:

"She already said so many things, it’s not new madam,she already asked God for forgiveness,nothing new again."

@skylarkhairs_ wrote:

"There's nothing you want to tell us wey go shock us. Cos she's told us everything. Like someone said, she's given her life to Christ, do same."

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

