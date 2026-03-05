Brazilian influencer Derleya Alves died on 28 February at Marabá Municipal Hospital after suffering severe complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure she underwent

Doctors performed two additional surgeries to repair some of her internal organs after she developed severe abdominal pain, but discovered a possible congenital intestinal abnormality

Days after Derleya's death, her sister Jessica Alves posted a heartfelt tribute, describing Derleya as a wonderful woman with a generous heart who was her favourite person in the world

Brazilian influencer and content creator Derleya Alves has died at the age of 26 after suffering complications from a cosmetic surgery.

She passed away on Saturday, 28 February, at Marabá Municipal Hospital in the city of Marabá, Brazil, leaving her family, friends, and thousands of followers in shock.

According to Daily Mail, the content creator had undergone a breast augmentation on 20 February but later developed severe abdominal pain.

Doctors carried out several tests and performed two additional surgeries, during which her intestines were repaired, and one of her ovaries was removed.

Reports stated that the medical staff later explained that they discovered a possible congenital intestinal abnormality, which may have worsened her condition.

Local news outlets reported that there was no suspicion of malpractice, but her cause of death is still under review.

A biopsy report is expected on 16 March, and it is also not yet clear where Alves had her cosmetic procedure done.

Her sister, Jessica Alves, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on 2 March, posting old photos of them together and describing her as a wonderful woman she would miss deeply.

Jessica wrote in Portuguese:

"My love, what can I say about you: An incredible woman, a beautiful woman, a wonderful woman, with a big and generous heart, kind,

Charismatic, humble, full of joy, always smiling…. oh, there are so many things, princess 😢❤️.

I am grateful to God for having been born as your sister 🥺🤍 I will miss you so much, my capybara, you were and always will be my other half, my favorite person in the world 💔😭 It hurts so much to know that I won't have your GOOD MORNING, CAPYBARA anymore, it hurt so much to say goodbye to you, I never thought I would have to do this 💔😭 I love you forever and beyond 💔🥺🤍"

Check out Jessica Alves' tribute to her sister below:

One of Derleya Alves’ last posts showed her mother helping her during recovery, and in another, she prayed before surgery, saying she placed everything in God’s hands.

Her wake and burial were held on 1 March, according to Portal Carajás Notícias.

Check out one of Derleya Alves’ last posts below:

Fans mourn influencer Derleya Alves

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@caroliny_araujo_12 said:

"Today I woke up and thought that now I'm not going to see the pictures she always posted when she finished training at the gym 😭 😭"

@biancarodrigues369 commented:

"May God comfort the hearts of the family and friends ❤️ 🙌 😢"

@eu_sarah_lima06 wrote:

"My chip still hasn't dropped 😢, that really happened ❤️😢"

@elineudaclaudino reacted:

"Stay strong Jessica, and my sincere condolences"

@niellysilva___ said:

"May God bring comfort to your heart and the whole family, princess 🥺 ❤️ 🙏🏻"

@jn_personalizadosepresentes commented:

"May God give you the comfort and consolation that you need. I share your pain as in February it was 1 year since I lost my brother too. And only God gives us the strength to endure 😢"

