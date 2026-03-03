Adekunle Gold shared his first tweet after taking a brief break from the social media platform X

The singer's return to the platform also coincided with recent rumours about his marriage to his wife, Simi

Legit.ng reported that Simi had faced criticism on X over her old tweets, which made waves for days

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has broken his silence after a short break from X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, March 3, Adekunle Gold, in a tweet, wrote, "EJA NLA 2026," a Yoruba phrase meaning "Big Fish 2026," possibly hinting at an upcoming album, tour, or project tied to his longstanding "Big Fish" persona.

His return to X, however, coincided with a viral rumour that recently surfaced online about his marriage to fellow singer, Simi.

Legit.ng reported that the rumours of a possible divorce between Simi and Adekunle Gold made the rounds on social media, following a viral post that claimed the couple’s marriage had hit the rocks.

The speculation began after celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus shared a copy of what was described as a divorce petition allegedly filed by Adekunle Gold against his wife. However, the document attached to the claim was exposed as fake.

Adekunle's return has also once again sparked conversation about his wife's old tweets, which put her at the centre of public discussion for days.

While Adekunle Gold has now returned to X, Simi has yet to post any tweets via her X handle since she responded to criticism that trailed her old tweet about a four-year-old boy.

See Adekunle Gold's X post below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold returns to X

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens questioning the singer about his wife. Read them below:

Mosesadeniran01 said:

"Afa, we hear say u divorce her.. *allegedly oo."

Davoski4pm said:

"Simi still dey your house?"

TheGoldenHun said:

"are the rumors true?"

slimpappie_ reacted:

"Bro you better don’t draw wahala for yourself. There’s only one Eja Nla in the Nigerian music industry and it’s D’banj aka Eja Nla aka Bangalee aka Koko Master."

HeartMattaz commented:

"First approach!!!! We are waiting for the madam's own. Regardless, you na biggest fish though."

BaddestDarry commented:

"Where Simi dey?"

GreatnessIsSure said:

"Golden boy you deserve it joor. With all the wahala you still stink by her and what matters to you most family and Career. Online mob has been shut down. God bless Mr. Adekunle and Simi Kosoko. Anybody planning you and your houshold down fall will fall even 6feet. Amen."

Tjbiggzz reacted:

"I hear say u file for divorce with Simi. Na true?"

