Nigerian skitmaker and streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has revealed that his journey into entertainment might never have happened if his father were still alive.

He made this known during a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast on YouTube, where he reflected on his family background and the strong emphasis his father placed on education despite financial challenges.

In the video, Carter Efe explained that his father raised seven children and ensured that five of them graduated from university, studying demanding courses such as Biochemistry, Medicine, and Pharmacy.

He noted that his dad’s passion for education was so strong that it would have influenced him to follow a more traditional academic path instead of comedy and content creation.

He narrated that while his siblings pursued professional careers, he chose entertainment, jokingly describing his own path as “studying fooling.”

Through his story, Carter Efe highlighted the contrast between his father’s academic expectations and the reality of his own career in comedy, showing how family influence can affect life choices in unexpected ways.

“If my dad dey alive I for no be content creator. The man to like school. He no get money but he born 7 children. 5 graduate from school. One studied biochemistry, another one, Medicine, pharmacy and others. Me I studied f00ling. Like when e come to mumu, I be best. I mumu d!e.”

Fans react to Carter Efe's emotional revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AMoneybagTv said:

"I respect Efe. I Dey get a certain type of Joy when men from trenches break through 😢God go prosper all men."

@richardadeyemi2768 commented:

"Carter efe is extremely intelligent. He never gave any private information out that should not be out."

@Beau_le wrote:

"It is better for the platform he gives them than money.. He is teaching the boys to work hard nothing is free.. Opening platforms and recognition for them give them more."

@professor5281 said:

"You are looking at success borne out of hard work and resilience. This shows what hard work and a crazy work ethic can give you."

Carter Efe recounts father's painful demise

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed how Carter Efe's father lost his life in a tragic robbery attack in Ogun State many years ago.

The skitmaker revealed that his father, who was a policeman, was killed when he unknowingly ran into armed robbers disguised in military camouflage. The incident happened while his father was returning home from duty in a police van.

Carter Efe explained that the robbers opened fire immediately after spotting the policemen in uniform, and his father was among those who died in the attack. He added that he saw his father's lifeless body on Channels Television, and the painful clip is still available on YouTube.

