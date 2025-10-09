Actress Francia Raisa finally spoke up on rumours of a fallout with American singer Selena Gomez

Raisa stated she’s grateful to have saved a life and has no regrets about donating her kidney to the singer

The actress wished Gomez well ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco, addressing lingering speculation

Actress Francia Raisa, who famously donated a kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017, has opened up about years of rumours suggesting a strained relationship between them.

In a new interview filmed at a bookstore event, the How I Met Your Father star shut down the viral claims that she and Gomez were no longer on good terms.

The 37-year-old actress, speaking in Spanish, wished the pop star nothing but happiness as she prepares for her reported wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

Franca Raisa explains that donating an organ to Selena Gomez was a selfless act.

Raisa stated:

“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her. She has her life, and she’s already a billionaire. I’m grateful that I could do that for her.”

During the interview, Raisa also addressed people who questioned how Gomez has lived her life since the kidney transplant.

She explained that donating an organ is a selfless act, not something that comes with conditions.

She said:

“From the beginning, the doctors told me, it’s a donation. If you donate to St. Jude, you don’t call later to ask what they did with your dollar. It’s something nice I was able to do, and I’m grateful that I’m alive and could save a life.”

When pressed about reports that she was angry at Gomez for allegedly smoking or neglecting her health, Raisa dismissed the claims outright.

She stated:

“What you’re asking me is nonsense that’s been in the media. There are too many rumours. I’ve never said anything. When that story came out, I wasn’t even aware of it.”

She added that both she and Gomez have chosen not to speak publicly about the alleged rift, leaving fans to speculate.

She added:

“No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. Maybe one day we will address it.”

Watch a video of Franca Raisa here:

Reactions trail Franca's interview on Selena Gomez

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@mheartr:

"Wow! It's awesome to know what the answer is to a situation. I believe God is communicating to us all the time. But it's those rare moments that we stop awhile in silence to really hear it. This is such a great story."

@mariae_vrgs:

"Thank you forever 🙌for doing this- don’t pay attention to the ones being negative or turning the Good you did for SG into anything toxic- she genuinely is a good person - and you are awesome for"

@moonie.etcc:

"And Selena did her so f*cking dirty after that too and ghosted her"

Selena Gomez is set to wed music producer Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez speaks on inability to give birth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Selena Gomez revealed that she would not be able to bear children due to medical reasons.

According to the superstar, if she decides to carry a pregnancy because she wants to become a mother, it may jeopardize her life and that of her baby. This made her accept her fate and mourn the situation.

She made this statement on Vanity Fair on Monday, September 9. The movie star noted that she desires to be a mother, and she was grateful for other means like surrogacy and adoption.

