American actress Selena Gomez has opened up on why she may never give birth to her children naturally

She stated that it made her mourn the sad news and she is now in a better place after she accepted her predicament

However, she was grateful for other means of having children and she noted she was likely to take those routes

American actress and singer, Selena Gomez, has revealed that she would not be able to bear children due to medical reasons.

Selena Gomez speaks about her inability to be a mother. Image credit: @selenagomez

According to the super star, if she decides to carry a pregnancy because she wants to become a mother, it may jeopardize her life and that of her baby. This made her accept her fate and mourn the situation.

She made this statement on Vanity Fair on Monday, September 9. The movie star noted that she desires to be a mother and she was grateful for other means like surrogacy and adoption.

The singer added that she does not care about the means she uses to birth her children. At the end of the day, the children are still hers.

Some of her fans sympathized with her as they stated that she must be going through a lot of things.

Reactions to Selena Gomez's statement

See some of the comments on Selena Gomez's pregnancy challenge below:

@amyshine0:

"She’s going through a lot! May GOD see her through."

@citizen_stev:

"She should join NSPPD because what God cannot do doesn't exist!"

@gazzabunny:

"Because Justin’s wife just gave birth or why is she talking about this now?"

@africancm:

"This is why I don’t ask women “so when will you have a baby?” Many women are going thru a lot behind closed doors."

@chicavenue.official:

"She has lupus. Had her best friends kidney donated to her. They went on to quarrel and not speak…She’s been through it. Thank God for advanced medical technology available to her. She will have kids but not carry them."

