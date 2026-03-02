American rapper Cardi B took to the stage in San Francisco and delivered a fiery message about her relationship history

The 33-year-old artist, who was previously married to Offset and recently linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs, did not mention names, but fans connected the dots

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some questioning her relationship choices while others debated who was responsible for the drama

American rapper Cardi B addressed her relationship saga while on stage in San Francisco during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop on March 1, 2026, declaring that she's too grown to be played with by any man.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was previously married to Offset and more recently linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs, spoke candidly about her personal life without mentioning names directly.

Cardi B tells San Francisco crowd that men are praying for a woman like her, as she addresses relationship history without naming former partners. Photo: iamcardib/e!news

Source: Instagram

The passionate outburst came after Cardi B recently defended American footballer Stefon Diggs when rapper BIA took aim at him with a comment on social media.

In the video circulating online, Cardi B appeared to be firing words at her former partners while performing, telling the audience that men are praying for a woman like her.

Cardi B used the moment to send a strong message to men who try to take advantage of women like her.

She explained that her new track, The Principle, was inspired by her experiences and the way she sees herself as someone who cannot be played with.

The rapper continued with her fiery message, emphasising her worth and refusing to tolerate disrespect.

The rapper went further, stressing that she is confident in her worth and will not settle for less. She reminded the crowd that she is too attractive to be lonely and too mature to be toyed with.

Watch Cardi B's video below:

Fans react to Cardi B's stage moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@SObaskii said:

"why will you date a man with 4 baby mamas and expect him to commit with you Women 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@KC_mpshe commented:

"Doesn't she know men don't care after they've fumbled you they go on to the next without regret 😭"

@Sturbyrich65562 wrote:

"You just know say na she be the problem for the relationship n!gga just want peace"

@TheFanbus reacted:

"Play with hearts you dated a WR whose job is literally catching and dropping things"

@008vavi said:

"Imagine going through a breakup and a divorce with two different n!ggas at the same time. Got Steffon in order to spite Offset and girls were gassing you up even tho he is known to be worse. No one played you, you played yourself hard"

@nunufromatl125 commented:

"You was too fanned out about that man this why he played in ur face And girl i'll hold ur hands when i say this.. you not the baddest b he ever had His bms' naturally face clearsssss you on any day! As a matter of fact a doctor built you that face let's start there."

Cardi B unloads on stage in San Francisco, says no man has ever had a woman like her. Photo: iamcardib/e!news

Source: Instagram

Cardi B gets emotional on stage, advises fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B became emotional during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena.

The rapper paused her performance and shared a message encouraging fans to protect their happiness amid rumours about her relationship with Diggs. She told fans never to let anybody take away their happiness.

Source: Legit.ng