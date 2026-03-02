Hypo Bleach reacted to the growing trend, showing some social media users drinking the product like beverages

The manufacturer warned Nigerians against consuming the product while appealing to influencers and content creators to act responsibly

This comes following the heated feud between VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy, which sparked controversy online

Multipro Enterprise Limited, manufacturer of Hypo Bleach, has issued a warning to Nigerians against consuming the product like beverages following the controversy that has trailed the feud between social media influencers, King Mitchy and VeryDarkMan.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the company emphasised that Hypo Bleach was strictly for cleaning purposes and not for consumption.

Hypo Bleach warns Nigerians against consuming product like beverage. Credit: kingmitchy/verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The company expressed concern over videos and images circulating online that portray Hypo as a beverage, describing the content as fabricated and dangerous.

The company also appealed to influencers and content creators to act responsibly, emphasising the potential harm caused by promoting such trends.

The company also urged young Nigerians to prioritise their safety and seek help if struggling emotionally.

The warning came after viral videos showed King Mitchy and VeryDarkMan appearing to take a substance during their heated feud online.

This sparked a wave of imitation, with online content creators and netizens using Hypo sachets to replicate the same.

King Mitchy's TikTok live showing her consuming a substance from Hypo sachet sparks reactions. Credit: kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

The trend also sparked widespread criticism from parents, including celebrities, who described it as disturbing and dangerous.

Some called on the authorities to take action against those promoting such content, citing its potential impact on young social media users.

Hypo Bleach statement is below:

Reactions as Hypo Bleach issues warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerians, read them below:

Augustine Nwachukwu Ogedegbe commented:

"VDM deserves an award for letting people know that if you drink hypo, you will die and be buried. Unlike the other drinkers that did not die and be buried."

Otus Bestone said:

"Na soft drink now for naija."

Jacob Godly reacted:

"Bleach for removing stains What if there's stains in someone's intestines Leave people joor."

Benjamin Nse commented:

"I thought they'll sue oo, I for say make them pay for the advertisement first.. Low key low key... Dem dey Happy for free advert."

Victorjesus Shagbaor said:

"Why e come the test like predator, make una wait make I finish the bottle am holding."

Destiny Michael commented:

"Do you people have hypo vanilla flavour."

Nyakno Otoro said:

"We play a lot in this country, Anything that will take life shouldn't be taken as a joke. Unfortunately, some have children who spends time online and my get the message from the wrong side."

Why Peller warned King Mitchy

Legit.ng also reported that Peller knocked King Mitchy as he accused her of attempting to end the source of income of Nigerians, including himself, on TikTok.

In a fiery video, the streamer questioned why she opted for TikTok and not Instagram to carry out her stunt.

He stated unlike the influencer, many Nigerians, including himself, have no one to fund them, and have had to rely on platforms like TikTok to make a living.

Source: Legit.ng