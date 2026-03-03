Natasha Osawaru Idibia has openly praised her husband, 2Baba, for his outstanding musical talent

She made a bold statement about his status in the music industry on social media

The lawmaker’s heartfelt post sparked fresh conversations among fans and netizens

2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru Idibia, has once again expressed admiration for her husband’s musical talent.

Taking to her Instagram story, Natasha reposted a clip from the legendary singer’s page and did not hold back in praising him.

Natasha Osawaru shares her honest feelings about 2baba’s songs. Credit: @hnourablenatasha

Source: Instagram

In her words, she described him as the “GOAT” of the music industry.

“My husband is a GOAT in the music industry. Wallahi,” she wrote.

Her latest declaration comes months after the couple traditionally tied the knot on July 25, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close family members, including the singer’s parents.

Since making their relationship public, Natasha has consistently shown support for the award-winning artist.

The granddaughter of the Esama of Benin has often shared videos of herself singing along to her husband’s songs, proudly describing herself not just as his wife but also his biggest fan.

See her post below:

Natasha Osawaru gets real about supporting 2baba’s artistry. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo lawmaker caused a stir online after she shared a video of herself grooving to the singer’s hit songs.

Shortly after 2Baba named Natasha his African Queen, the lawmaker showed proof she was undoubtedly a die-hard fan of the singer despite being his wife.

2Baba’s wife Natasha boldly claims she is his biggest fan. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, Natasha sang more than three of 2Baba’s hit songs word for word.

Natasha, who travelled alongside 2Baba to his tour in the UK, shared clips of her singing her husband’s songs. She sang African Queen, Ole, Be There, and Yori Yori Remix ft 2Baba, word for word in a video she shared on her official Instagram page.

The Edo lawmaker also stated that she was not only his wife but also his biggest fan.

“I’m not just your wife; I’m your biggest fan. I love you,” she wrote.

Recall that their relationship became a viral topic months ago after reports surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged assault involving Natasha.

The incident dominated online conversations at the time, with many questioning the stability of their union.

However, in a recent interview with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, 2Baba addressed the situation and took responsibility for his actions.

The African Queen crooner admitted that he had been overwhelmed and acknowledged that pressure sometimes led him to make poor decisions.

He also revealed that his once “thick skin” had grown weaker over time, suggesting that fame and personal challenges had taken a toll on him.

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru made headlines over an event they attended.

A video captured how both the singer and the Edo lawmaker behaved at the event. Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions.

Source: Legit.ng