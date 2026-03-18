A pastor criticised dawn street preaching, describing it as outdated and unsuitable for modern urban communities with diverse populations

He explained the practice originated in farming communities where early mornings suited evangelism but now disrupted residents’ rest

The cleric urged authorities to take action against offenders, sparking mixed reactions and debate across social media platforms

A supposed man of God has called for the arrest of preachers who wake up early in the morning and stay on busy streets, preaching the gospel to people.

The cleric is identified as Ray Michael, a head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, who argued that such a practice has become outdated and unacceptable in modern communities.

A pastor calls for the arrest of early-morning preachers. Photo credit: @raymicheal1/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the pastor, dawn broadcasting came from small farming communities whose residents start their daily activities very early in the morning. With that, preachers in such communities would use such hours to reach residents with the gospel.

Pastor discourages early morning preaching

His statement means that preaching early in the morning could disturb the sleep of modern families. He also explained that many towns have now transformed into modern communities with people from different religious backgrounds and cultures.

A pastor criticises street preaching, calling for their arrest. Photo credit: @raymicheal1/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He said:

"If, in 2026, and you are in a city, and you wake up and you go and do dawn broadcast, you must be arrested."

He added:

"You see, back in those days, people used to live in communities, and then people used to wake up very early. Some by 4:00, they are bathing, they are preparing their children, they are doing this, they are doing that. And so, evangelists quickly had to strategize into that timing to wake up so that once people are bathing their children, preparing to go to the farm, they are also preaching the word to them."

Based on this, the pastor urged authorities to treat the issue with seriousness, recommending that individuals who engage in such dawn preachings should be cautioned and, if necessary, face legal action.

Watch the video shared on TikTok below:

Reactions to pastor's comment on dawn preachers

His statement has since triggered widespread discussions online. Some of the comments are below.

Evangelist Peprah wrote:

"I think you have to put this in context, depending on the environment, dawn broadcast is still relevant. Please you can come again and explain better putting it in context. I believe dawn broadcast is still relevant and must be encouraged. Thank you."

user8818360560257 commented:

"Apostle yes it’s a nuisance but these same thing has save a lot of people now by grace you are up there please leave it for some of us who are now starting at least people are preaching."

ADOM REIGN said:

"Apostle there is nothing wrong with that you may not know what someone is going through at that particular time, God can use the person preaching at dawn to change somebody."

Nigerian lady tackles street preacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady confronted a street preacher for disturbing her sleep with early morning gospel singing.

She criticised the man for preaching instead of working, comparing him to Jesus, whom she said had a job.

Despite the insults, the preacher remained calm, apologised, and quietly left the neighbourhood with his equipment.

Source: Legit.ng