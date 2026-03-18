Pastor Criticises Early Morning Preachers, Says Offenders Must Be Arrested, Video Sparks Debate
- A pastor criticised dawn street preaching, describing it as outdated and unsuitable for modern urban communities with diverse populations
- He explained the practice originated in farming communities where early mornings suited evangelism but now disrupted residents’ rest
- The cleric urged authorities to take action against offenders, sparking mixed reactions and debate across social media platforms
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A supposed man of God has called for the arrest of preachers who wake up early in the morning and stay on busy streets, preaching the gospel to people.
The cleric is identified as Ray Michael, a head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, who argued that such a practice has become outdated and unacceptable in modern communities.
According to the pastor, dawn broadcasting came from small farming communities whose residents start their daily activities very early in the morning. With that, preachers in such communities would use such hours to reach residents with the gospel.
Pastor discourages early morning preaching
His statement means that preaching early in the morning could disturb the sleep of modern families. He also explained that many towns have now transformed into modern communities with people from different religious backgrounds and cultures.
He said:
"If, in 2026, and you are in a city, and you wake up and you go and do dawn broadcast, you must be arrested."
He added:
"You see, back in those days, people used to live in communities, and then people used to wake up very early. Some by 4:00, they are bathing, they are preparing their children, they are doing this, they are doing that. And so, evangelists quickly had to strategize into that timing to wake up so that once people are bathing their children, preparing to go to the farm, they are also preaching the word to them."
Based on this, the pastor urged authorities to treat the issue with seriousness, recommending that individuals who engage in such dawn preachings should be cautioned and, if necessary, face legal action.
Watch the video shared on TikTok below:
Reactions to pastor's comment on dawn preachers
His statement has since triggered widespread discussions online. Some of the comments are below.
Evangelist Peprah wrote:
"I think you have to put this in context, depending on the environment, dawn broadcast is still relevant. Please you can come again and explain better putting it in context. I believe dawn broadcast is still relevant and must be encouraged. Thank you."
user8818360560257 commented:
"Apostle yes it’s a nuisance but these same thing has save a lot of people now by grace you are up there please leave it for some of us who are now starting at least people are preaching."
ADOM REIGN said:
"Apostle there is nothing wrong with that you may not know what someone is going through at that particular time, God can use the person preaching at dawn to change somebody."
Nigerian lady tackles street preacher
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady confronted a street preacher for disturbing her sleep with early morning gospel singing.
She criticised the man for preaching instead of working, comparing him to Jesus, whom she said had a job.
Despite the insults, the preacher remained calm, apologised, and quietly left the neighbourhood with his equipment.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng