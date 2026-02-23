Delta governor's aide Ossai Ovie Success has criticised Tonto Dikeh for hugging her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, during their son's 10th birthday

Ossai expressed disappointment in Tonto's behaviour, stating that she should have considered Churchill's current wife, Rosy Meurer, and her feelings before such a display

The politician noted that Tonto's actions were unfair to Rosy and advised the actress to respect boundaries, especially regarding her ex's marriage

Delta state governor’s aide Ossai Ovie Success has criticised Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh after she hugged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, during their son King Andre’s 10th birthday celebration in Abuja.

Legit.ng previously reported that both parents came together to host a football-themed party for their son, attended by Churchill’s first daughter, businessman Obi Cubana, actress Empress Njamah, and other prominent figures

During the event, Tonto Dikeh praised and prayed for Churchill before the hug, which drew cheers from guests.

However, a post shared on Ossai Ovie's X and Instagram pages was accompanied by an image of Tonto Dikeh hugging her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, which appeared to be from a different event.

In the post, Ossai Ovie expressed disappointment over the gesture, stating that Churchill is now married to Rosy Meurer and that such behaviour disregards their marital boundaries.

He explained that while celebrating their son is commendable, Tonto should have considered how Rosy might feel about the public display of affection.

Ossai emphasised that the act was unfair to Rosy and urged Tonto to respect the sanctity of another woman’s marriage.

He noted that women should avoid actions that could hurt other women, especially in situations involving family relationships.

His post reads, in part:

“Tonto Dikeh hugging her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill this way is disappointing. She should’ve considered his wife, Rosy Meurer, and how she’d feel seeing that display of affection. It’s not right, and I think it’s unfair to Rosy. Tonto Dikeh should respect boundaries, especially when it comes to someone else’s marriage.”

Check out the full post of Ossai Ovie Success below:

Netizens react to Ossai Ovie's criticism

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@leo_uzoo said:

"Special adviser to the governor on disappointment and moral justification."

@adorn_hercollections commented:

"If she likes she can take him back 😏 even God supported Hosea to take his wife back after committing adultery, the decision is hers to make. God is no against 2nd chances and reconciliation so that disappointment 😞 is on you."

@derosa_hair wrote:

"These days minding ones business is so difficult, I taught we are in lent ukochuckwu, mind ur business na."

@king_lascurt reacted:

"One of the major problems in this country people see truth and don't speak up base on emotions and sentiment. If you have left the marriage and the man also has found some else and got married, why not do your co-parenting off camera and move on?"

@lilyogini_1 said:

"Some of Una Dey ment. 😢😢😢. Did Rose considered Tonto that time?"

@tochi_lifestyle commented:

"E be like say men dey gossip pass women these days 😂😂😂."

Rosy Meurer speaks on Churchill's and Tonto Dikeh

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Rosy Meurer revealed that she played a key role in the reconciliation between her husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, and Tonto Dikeh.

During a live video with media personality Daddy Freeze, Rosy stated that the reunion wouldn't have happened if she hadn't allowed it. She disclosed that Churchill informed her of his decision to hand over their son Andre's passport to his mother, and she fully supported the move.

The Gambian actress explained that her husband sends her every photo before posting on social media. She added that she was 100% in support of the co-parenting arrangement between Churchill and Tonto.

Source: Legit.ng