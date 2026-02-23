A heartwarming video of Tonto Dikeh praising her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, at their son's 10th birthday party has gone viral

The highlight was clips capturing the former couple hugging each other as they celebrated with their son

The sweet exchange between the Nollywood actress and her ex-husband has since become a topic online

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has warmed hearts on social media following a sweet video showing her showering praises and prayers on her former husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, at their son, King Andre's 10th birthday party in Abuja.

Tonto, alongside Churchill, came together to give their son a football-themed bash for his 10th birthday in an event that was attended by the businessman's first daughter, businessman Obi Cubana, and actress Empress Njamah, among others.

Tonto Dikeh appreciates her former husband

In a video from the party, which took place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, the movie star appreciated Olakunle for being an amazing father as she affirmed her godly love for him.

Tonto went on to pray for his family, his businesses, and his other children before they shared a hug amid cheers from the guests at the party.

"Churchill you are an amazing father and I just want to thank you so much. Thank you. I love you with the love of God and I wish you all the best. I pray for your family, businesses and other children. They will progress, failure will not meet them. Everything that they touch will be blessed God will go before them and make every crooked path straight. Your businesses will flourish. Whoever curses you shall be cursed. God will fight anyone that fights you," Tonto Dikeh said in the viral video.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Church reconciled in January 2026 after 10 years of conflict.

The video of Tonto Dikeh praising her former husband is below:

Comments as Tonto Dikeh praises husband

Reacting, many pointed out how the Nollywood actress has changed since she rededicated her life to Christ. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

its_vivirow commented:

"That hug is not just friendly but love reconciliation."

officialtopsyolakpade commented:

"Na our Jesus baby be this o we no get another one,na our Jesus baby this ehhhh."

edy_benz_ said:

"You may not have been a good husband but you are an amazing father , hmmmm very strong bullet."

_o.l.u.y.e.m.i.s.i said:

"Tonto has really grown and matured I’m so happy to see this beautiful growth."

iamswanta reacted:

"He may not have been a good husband, but he's an amazing father. He's now a changed person". King Tonto is just an intentional woman."

iam_modupejoy commented:

"Who else sees the man after Obi cubana blushing like That’s my brother right there, Big church proud and happy for you bro."

dr_graceijoma wrote:

"It is undeniable that he hurt her. She cannot erase her pain but she acknowledges the best side of him that she has experienced. He is a good father ...please stop trying to erase people's experiences...Nigerian and emotions that does not move us forward."

