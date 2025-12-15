Peller's car crash has taken a new turn as Nigerians have called on the police and the FRSC to take action

Recall that the TikTok star was involved in a car crash in Lagos after his break-up with Jarvis

The growing call from Nigerians on social media, as many condemned Peller's actions, has gone viral

Popular Nigerian TikToker and streamer Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, could soon find himself in bigger trouble as Nigerians seek legal action against him following his car crash.

Recall that on Sunday, December 14, Peller was hospitalised after being involved in a car crash in Lagos State.

According to reports, the incident occurred following his emotional break-up with his girlfriend, Jarvis, aka Jadrolita.

In the wake of the accident, the TikToker's newly purchased Benz was damaged.

A disturbing video that surfaced online captured the streamer's moments before he crash in a visibly distressed state, informing his fans that he wanted to take his life.

While no government agency has reacted to the incident, some Nigerians on different social media platforms have called on the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to revoke Peller's driver’s licence and the police to arrest him for attempting to end his life.

Nigerians seek government action against Peller

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

UpuuEsq said:

"Peller must now be arrested and tried for attempting to take his life and reckless/dangerous driving. The @FRSCNigeria must revoke his driver's licence immediately. There's already enough evidence to show that the young man is unfit sit behind the wheels."

MuhammedOn65277

"@PoliceNG @FederalRoadSafetyCommission @FRSCNigeria Do the needful asap."

OurFavOnlineDoc said:

"That being said, I hope Peller is fine now. I hope Peller is taken to hospital for a full physical and mental health check. When all of that is done, The Federal Road Safety Commission in conjunction with the state government should prosecute him for dangerous driving and using a video mobile phone while driving. His drivers license needs to immediately be withdrawn or suspended at least for a lengthy period of time for him to learn sobriety and common-sense."

prinxe_B commented:

"What happened was not a mistake - it was a conscious, irresponsible choice that could have killed other road users. If this goes unpunished, it sends a dangerous message that fame, emotions, or online attention can excuse criminal behaviour."

Talk2warith said:

"He needs to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to other reckless road users."

xyclon_vmg commented:

"If my son did that I'll disown him before he's discharged. Because sympathizing with him would make him do something more drastic in similar situations."

aiprants22 said:

"In the Uk he would be charged - as he infringed the statutory duty of road traffic safety act."

Jarvis reacts after Peller's accident

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller's love interest, Jarvis, broke her silence after he was involved in an accident.

According to her, she has tried her best and asked why people were blaming her for the accident.

She also questioned her fans, asking them what they expected her to do, while telling them that they already knew the truth.

Source: Legit.ng