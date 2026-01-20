A video has captured Peller sharing his plans for Jarvis months after they broke up and went their separate ways but promised to remain friends

The two lovers had called it quits after the content creator crashed his car, with both of them later giving updates about the situation

Jarvis also shared what Peller must do if she is to follow him to Tanzania for a Valentine’s Day celebration

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has shared his plans for the forthcoming Valentine’s Day celebration in February.

He made the disclosure during a livestream, where he spoke about his plans with his ex-lover, Jarvis. According to him, he would love to travel with Jarvis to Tanzania to shoot some content and asked if she would be available to go with him.

Reacting, Jarvis said he was no longer her “pretty privilege,” so she would not go with him for free.

She added that she would charge N5 million if she was going alone with him. However, she noted that she would be taking her personal assistant along, which means Peller would have to pay N10 million for both of them.

Peller shares perks he promised Jarvis

In the video, the streamer said he would be the one to pay for the travel expenses for both of them and reminded her of the good things he had done for her in the past.

He also promised that he would charge her if she wanted any collaboration with him in the near future.

Fans react to Peller’s proposal to Jarvis

Fans of the two content creators shared their views, noting that the pair still seemed very much in love with each other but were pressured into drifting apart. Some even speculated that they might be planning to get back together after the trip.

Others said it is usually difficult to forget one’s first love and wished them well.

Recall that after Jarvis shared a video about the status of their relationship, Peller also reacted, stating that they are now just friends and that he had apologised to Jarvis’s mother over the incident that happened between them.

Here is the Instagram video of the two ex-lovers below:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@melanin_ruth_ shared:

"He’s still very much in love with her,"

@princeomonathaniel2022 stated:

"First love always hard to let go.".

@juicy.p1 commented:

"This children don start again, make he no go crash plane this time."

@instareel_lover11 reacted:

"I feel the pains in this boys heart, the girl loves him too but the voice of people’s advice to move on is still screaming in her head."

@richard626 said:

"He’ll propose and they will live happily ever after."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest. Fans were not impressed about his video, they warned him about his relationship with the content creator.

