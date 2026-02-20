Raheem Okoya, popularly known as Siraheem, has spoken publicly about his billionaire father, Razaq Akanni Okoya's large family

The young entertainer disclosed his position in the family while revealing that the billionaire industrialist has 26 children from nine different women

Raheem used a football analogy to describe his father, calling him a striker because of his ability to build such a large family across multiple relationships

He emphasised that despite being the son of a billionaire, he works hard and carries responsibilities within his father’s business empire.

This explanation was important to him, as he wanted to correct public perceptions that his success is solely tied to his father’s fortune.

Speaking about his father's large family in a recent video shared online, Raheem Okoya explained that his father has 26 children from nine different women, and he is the 23rd child.

He stated the wide age gap among his siblings, noting that the eldest is about 60 years old, which shows the generational span within the Okoya dynasty.

After making this point, the singer described his father in a strange but hilarious way, likening him to a football striker because of his ability to build such a large family.

He said:

“My dad is a striker. He has a lot of kids. He has 26 kids. He has like 9 different baby mamas. I'm like the last set. I’m the 23rd among them. The firstborn is around 60 years old.”

Watch Raheem Okoya speaking about his father in the video below:

Netizens react to Raheem Okoya's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ridburg01 said:

"Using striker for him is understatement your father is Agbaballer that man Na world best ooooo 26 kids no small ooo everyone say demmmm!!!"

@Ruffyking001 commented:

"Raheem mother is a friend to Okoya's daughter and he married her at young age when he saw her in one of their event with his daughter back then. Okoya nah sharp striker when it comes to girls."

@zoeymetax wrote:

"First child is 60, Raheem is 23rd. That's multiple GENERATIONS within one sibling group. Your oldest sibling could be your grandparent's age. The family dynamics must be incredibly complicated. Rich people problems hit different."

@MikeAgom reacted:

"A striker with money is better than a broke striker who strikes with empty pockets…….. keep striking."

@001Xtasy said:

"26 kids with 9 different women… wow. Being the 23rd must be crazy, but also interesting. Respect to Raheem for sharing this. Family can really be something else."

@Richieharmz commented:

"You the biggest flex in what Raheem Okoya just said his dad 26 kids with 9 different baby mamas and he's the 23rd among them. The fact that we all can see that the 23rd child is living a luxury life I wonder the network of the kids from the top ten. That man is so wealthy."

Raheem Okoya faces backlash over poverty comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Raheem Okoya sparked a fiery debate on social media after he stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

The billionaire's son made the comment during a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

