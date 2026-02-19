BBNaija star WhiteMoney engaged in a fiery TikTok live session with fellow housemates Mercy Eke and Maria Chike Benjamin

The reality star made remarks about Mercy Eke's career, past relationship, cosmetic procedures, and her body, while he joked that Maria would regret joining TikTok

The playful but controversial banter sparked mixed reactions from fans online, with some finding the jokes hilarious, while others criticised the content as disrespectful

Nigerian reality TV stars Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as WhiteMoney, Mercy Eke, and Maria Chike Benjamin drew attention online during a TikTok live session when WhiteMoney launched a fiery trolling of his fellow Big Brother Naija alumni.

The three media personalities engaged in playful banter as WhiteMoney directed mocking remarks at Mercy and Maria, sparking reactions among social media users.

WhiteMoney first turned his attention to Mercy Eke, making comments about her personal life and career choices.

He mocked her experiences after the show, suggesting that she was left with little beyond material gifts.

“The other one went, they didn't marry her, they didn't date her. They used her and dumped her, gave her a Lambo as compensation. Now, she is free and fair, just like the election in Nigeria. Oh! She went to chase a master's degree in the UK. She came back to Nigeria not feeling okay. Now, she is here, about to beg on TikTok.”

He continued by criticising her cosmetic procedures and lifestyle, questioning her decisions in a blunt manner.

“Who does BBL and beg? Who does liposuction and beg? Who does tummy tuck? Yet, cannot tuck in her points.”

Turning to Maria Chike, WhiteMoney warned her about joining the livestream, claiming that it would expose her in ways she would regret.

“On this live stream, Maria, you will regret why you joined TikTok. On this live stream, Maria, you will become very, very black. On this live stream, Maria, they will know your true colour.”

The exchange grew more personal as WhiteMoney revisited moments from the Big Brother Naija house. He recalled interactions with Mercy, which he linked to his eviction from the house

“ You kissed me first in the club and I came out. I wanted to kiss you back. What did I see? I saw a shadow behind you. What was that shadow? It was a native doctor that said, Don't kiss her. Your destiny will fail. And I went ahead and disobeyed the native doctor.

I kissed you. As I kissed you. And later that night, I did not wake up again. The next morning, they evicted me. Look at you. Do you think that is Goodluck Jonathan? That is bad luck Ebele.”

Watch the full video of WhiteMoney, Mercy Eke and Maria Chike's banter below:

Social media users react to the three BBNaija stars' banter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DebbylizzFrezzy said:

"Na the yanch part pain me pass😒😭 which one be say her yanch be like Door wah dem Dey knock 😭"

@fine55632 commented:

"See lines 😂😂😂😂 this White money is a fool.😂😂😂😂I like Mercy and Maria's sense of humor."

@Richieharmz reacted:

"Whitmoney sabi sub ohhhhh see lines God abet😂😂😂😂😂 first two light skin ladies from big brother that never made it in life. One got married the other one was dumped and given lambo as compensation 😂😂😂"

@BeatriceDorrah wrote:

"Mariah was confused at some point while whitemoney keep trolling shades at mercy😂😂😂"

@CassumM said:

"Because Maria never looked his way he has been soo pained and jealous with everything Maria does."

@Kokannigga9ja commented:

"They can't come up with something reasonable, new and interesting. Disgracing urselves after been celebrated live on tv. If you don't have content just shut up"

WhiteMoney proposes before Valentine’s Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney proposed to his girlfriend on February 13, 2026, just hours before Valentine’s Day.

He shared the engagement video on Instagram, announcing that she accepted his proposal and describing it as the perfect Valentine’s gift.

The romantic setup was made up of red and white decorations, rose petals and balloons. The couple wore matching red outfits and sealed the moment with a kiss, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

