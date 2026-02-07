Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye announced plans to sponsor the IVF treatment of one female fan as part of her 35th birthday celebration

She shared the decision on Instagram, explaining that she chose to give back instead of doing her usual birthday photoshoot

The announcement has sparked emotional reactions online, with many praising the actress for her generosity

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has pledged to sponsor the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment of one female fan as she marks her 35th birthday.

The actress made the announcement on Friday, February 6, 2026, via a video shared on her Instagram page.

According to her, one woman would be selected from the comment section to benefit from the gesture, although she would not be the person to choose the final recipient.

Ademoye explained that her decision came after fans flooded her phone with calls and messages, questioning why she did not organise her usual birthday photoshoot.

She revealed that she felt exhausted by photoshoots this year and decided to do something more meaningful by supporting women struggling with infertility.

Reflecting on her career journey, the actress disclosed that she once made a vow to God that her movie Broken Hallelujah would reach at least 20 million views on YouTube.

The film, released in April 2025, tells the story of a married couple battling infertility and inspired her promise to fund an IVF procedure for one of her female fans.

Although Broken Hallelujah did not reach the milestone, Ademoye said her later 2025 release, Where Love Lives, eventually surpassed 20 million views.

While she admitted feeling disappointed initially, she expressed gratitude that another love-themed project fulfilled the vow she had made.

Following the milestone and in celebration of her birthday, the actress confirmed that she is now ready to fulfil her promise in the coming days.

She captioned the video: “Someone you know might benefit from it. Please watch till the end. Thank you all for loving me the way you do. I hope whoever wins it gets a successful procedure. Congratulations in advance.”

Fans celebrate Bimbo Ademoye

The announcement left many emotional as they appreciated her for the generosity.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

toyin_abraham said:

"Send me money now now. Thank you Aisha."

oluwatoyin_moshood_8 said:

"How I wish you can help me pick a Collegue of mine who is actually a nurse and takes delivery for woman nd she has no child yet I don’t no since when she got married but it’s over 15-16years nd she’s almost 50😫😢 I see how happy she’s and how eager she is when ever we have a labour case how she takes care of them nd how she cares for the babies after delivery 😢 how I wish this opportunity Favors her😫 she want to but she has no money for it I pray you pick her 😭🙏🙏🙏,"

dnf_kidsthrift said:

"My children's headteacher in school will be more than grateful 😢😢 she’s almost 40 and been married for over 10years😢. This will mean the world to her. And she resides in lagos too👏 thank you mama."

chidimokeme

20h

❤️🔥

teefeh_05 said:

"Please, I’m humbly asking you to consider my sister for this blessing 🙏 She’s in her mid-40s and the first daughter in a family of five girls. My parents had me at an older age, so she practically became my mother — she trained me in school, gives me allowance, pays both her rent and my parents’ house rent, and still supports them with feeding money from her small salary. She once tried starting IVF but had to stop because the bills were too heavy and there was nothing left to save after family responsibilities. I’m still in school and I’m doing my best to support by avoiding unnecessary expenses and fending for myself whenever I can, but it’s still not enough to cover something as big as IVF. She has sacrificed her whole life for us. This would mean everything to her and to our family. God bless you for this kindness ❤️."

titilayoayobami said:

"I nominate my dear friend, she got married before me and I'm with kids even secondary, I would love you can pick her and put a smile on her face and life her hope come alive. I don't want to tag her, but can provide her detail in your dm."

Oh God of womder!!! If this is where @stylebyirecouture 7years prayers will be answered🙌Let her be the winner 🙏🏻There’s nothing you cannot do Olorun 🙏🏻Prove that you’re God on @stylebyirecouture

katherinetiri said:

"@asapkitchen_and_more if this is something you may want to do. I don’t know you personally but I remember reading your review of broken Hallelujah on Facebook and I had to run to see the movie. And since then I’ve been praying for you and I genuinely pray that it is unto you as it pleases the Lord.❤️."

vivianjenje said:

"Congratulations sis, I nominate my sister @tinatarfa she has been trusting God for d fruit of d womb for d past 21yrs. I pray and hope this favor falls on her. God bless you."

