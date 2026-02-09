Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard filed a defamation and libel lawsuit against filmmaker Stanley Ontop

Leonard claimed his reputation has been unfairly attacked over the past two years, prompting legal action

Stanley Ontop reacted to the legal order, as he made fresh allegations against the filmmaker

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has filed a defamation and libel lawsuit against filmmaker and blogger Stanley Ontop, setting the stage for a legal showdown between the two industry figures.

Leonard revealed the lawsuit on Instagram about an hour ago, sharing screenshots of the legal documents.

Frederick Leonard files suit against Stanley Ontop. Credit: @freddieleonard, @stanlyontop

Source: Instagram

In the suit, he accused Stanley Ontop of repeatedly defaming his reputation without provocation for more than two years.

According to the filing, the alleged actions included several unfounded claims that seriously damaged Leonard’s integrity and reportedly led to significant loss of earnings.

In a strongly worded post accompanying the screenshots, Leonard warned that the matter would be pursued fully through legal channels.

He wrote that anyone who makes allegations must be ready to prove them with evidence, adding that this case would not stop with just one person.

The claims include spreading alleged fake information about him (Frederick), which in turn made him lose jobs and finances.

Stanley Ontop, however, appeared unfazed by the lawsuit. Reacting shortly after the news broke, he dismissed the claims and said he was not afraid to face Leonard in court.

In his response, Stanley stated that he was waiting for an official police invitation and made it clear he was ready for the legal process to begin.

In his words:

“Film rod too mumu. See y’all in court! Ogun wan kill you? Na, ur pelnise you suppose petition, not Stanley Ontop. Ezi Ofia, I am waiting for the police invitation. Ontop no small.

“Film rod ur papa left yash Atulu muru ebunu. Keep ur Dickson one place to avoid being dragged. Ndi Ala Ndi Ala”.

See his post below:

Frederick Leonard, Stanley Ontop trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shanti_ace said:

"Yes, that Stanley own don too much. He wants to be a blogger by force. And he thinks to achieve this is by calling out all the actors and actresses unprovoked. He will get it hot."

talkietalkie_tv

"Lawyers just. dey get job back to back this year 😂."

beautiful_adaeze1 said:

"Beautiful. Now this is classy. He has become an Internet nuîsance and should be treated as such."

pinky_classicbeddings

"Cashing out season for lawyers."

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"These days, even alleged no fit save you."

cute_glowie said:

"I don buy jamb form I wan go study law."

riyanxeally said:

"Next one will be ten bloggers at a go😂😂February is cooking 🍳 and I love ❤️ the aroma😂😂😂."

vieve_livinganddesigns said:

"I for read law by now I for don be billionaire o, I don end up as interior designer 😂."

officialcelestinairia said:

"Difference between a petition and a suit, Google is your friend."

jniphaar said:

"Am not a fan of Fredrick Leonard and his gullible dirty ways but for Stanley, is it every information he is aware of? He seems to know everything in Asaba, and talks too much. Na wa o."

Frederick Leonard takes legal action over alleged libel. Credit: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Leonard's wife dismisses marriage collapse rumours

Legi.ng reported that Freddie Leonard's wife, Peggy Ovire blasted a lady, Adanma Nora, who claimed she coerced the actor into marriage.

Dismissing that her marriage had hit the rocks, Ovire shared a screenshot of the troll's comment, saying that her write-up made her laugh.

She went further saying that she knew her worth while calling herself a girl with beauty, brains, and her own bag.

Source: Legit.ng